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The first standings have been announced for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards, as of Monday, November 23. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

See a mistake? Please let us know here.

2026 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards - Current Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

AMANDA MELTZER - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Stampede Troupe 16%

Jessica Swanson - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts Hub 14%

Piper Lindsay Arpan - ALL SHOOK UP - Veritas Productions & Parker Arts 12%

Christie Zimmerman - HELLO, DOLLY! - The Candlelight 12%

Jessica Hindsley - COME FROM AWAY - Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities Theatre 11%

Sarah Wilhelm - FIREBRINGER - Indigo Theatre Company 11%

Aidan Blank - STONED KING LEAR - Bowls with the Bard 7%

Dallas Slankard - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Vintage Theatre 7%

Kelly Van Oosbree - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Platte Valley Players 5%

Rebecca Scott Dean - GYPSY - Performance Now Theatre Company 5%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Charlotte Campbell - HELLO, DOLLY! - The Candlelight 18%

Savana leveille - LES MISÉRABLES - The Candlelight 17%

Meghan Anderson Doyle - NEXT TO NORMAL - Denver Center for Performing Arts 13%

Cole Emarine - ALL SHOOK UP - Veritas Productions & Parker Arts 12%

Kristi Siedow-Thompson - FIREBRINGER - Indigo Theatre Company 11%

Ayden Armstrong - STONED KING LEAR - Bowls with the Bard 7%

Susan Rahmsdorff-Terry - MY FAIR LADY - Performance Now Theatre Company 4%

Jennie Albert - INTO THE WOODS - Merely Players 3%

Jessie Page - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities Theatre 3%

Susan Rahmsdorff-Terry - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Platte Valley Players 2%

Kathy Page - BROADSIDE - Vintage Theatre 2%

Megan Sander and Kathleen McGee - INTO THE WOODS - Merely Players 2%

Nicole Harrison - TENDERLY, THE ROSEMARY CLOONEY MUSICAL - Theatre Silco 2%

Crystal McKenzie - PUMP BOYS AND DINETTES - Miners Alley Playhouse 1%

MARIE CHIARIZIA - SILENT SKY - SUNFLOWER THEATRE 0%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Jalyn Webb and Cathy Salaymeh - LES MISÉRABLES - The Candlelight 23%

Jessica Swanson - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts Hub 15%

Nancy Evans Begley - ALL SHOOK UP - Veritas Productions & Parker Arts 13%

Kenny Moten - COME FROM AWAY - Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities Theatre 11%

Sarah Paul - FIREBRINGER - Indigo Theatre Company 11%

PETER F MULLER - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Stampede Troupe 10%

Jonathan Underwood - AIN'T NOTHING BUT THE BLUES - Vintage Theatre 5%

Mona Wood-Patterson - INTO THE WOODS - Merely Players 4%

Abby Apple Boes - PUMP BOYS AND DINETTES - Miners Alley Playhouse 3%

Andrea Garrett - ASSASSINS - Steel City Theatre Company 1%

Jason Laughrey - RENT - Steel City Theatre Company 1%

Best Direction Of A Play

Taylor Swanson - SYLVIA - Indigo Theatre Company 21%

Clove Love - STONED KING LEAR - Bowls with the Bard 13%

Nancy Evans Begley - DIVINE BULL TRANSFORMATION - Veritas Productions & Theatre Arts 11%

Gordon Greenberg - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Denver Center for Performing Arts 10%

Warren Sherrill - GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR - Miners Alley Playhouse 9%

Chris Coleman - COWBOYS AND EAST INDIANS - Denver Center for Performing Arts 8%

Bernie Cardell - ANGELS IN AMERICA, PART ONE: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Vintage Theatre 8%

Mandy Irons - SILENT SKY - Merely Players 5%

Allison Watrous - BROOKLYN LAUNDRY - BETC 4%

Troy Lakey - ANGELS IN AMERICA: PERESTROIKA - Vintage Theatre 3%

Jason Laughrey - ORDINARY PEOPLE - Steel City Theatre Company 2%

Luke Rahmsdorff-Terry - THE SHARK IS BROKEN - Vintage Theatre 2%

Candace Orrino - THE WEIR - BETC 2%

HATTIE MILLER - SILENT SKY - SUNFLOWER THEATRE 2%

Best Ensemble

ALL SHOOK UP - Veritas/Parker Arts 13%

HELLO, DOLLY! - Candlelight Dinner Playhouse 11%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts Hub 11%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Stampede Troupe 9%

FIREBRINGER - Indigo Theatre Company 9%

COME FROM AWAY - Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities Theatre 8%

SYLVIA - Indigo Theatre Company 5%

STONED KING LEAR - Bowls with the Bard 4%

DIVINE BULL TRANSFORMATION - Veritas Productions & Theatre Arts 4%

COME FROM AWAY - Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center 3%

ANGELS IN AMERICA, PART ONE: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Vintage Theatre 3%

COWBOYS AND EAST INDIANS - Denver Center for Performing Arts 3%

INTO THE WOODS - Merely Players 2%

TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Phamaly Theatre Company 2%

BROADSIDE - Vintage Theatre 2%

THE SHARK IS BROKEN - Vintage Theatre 2%

EXIT, PURSUED BY A BEAR - Shifted Lens Theatre Company 2%

NUNSENSE - Stampede Troupe 2%

HAMLET - Merely Players 1%

ANGELS IN AMERICA: PERESTROIKA - Vintage Theatre 1%

ASSASSINS - Steel City Theatre Company 1%

PUMP BOYS AND DINETTES - Miners Alley Playhouse 1%

GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR - Miners Alley Playhouse 1%

THE WEIR - BETC 1%

RENT - Steel City Theatre Company 0%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Paul Whitaker - NEXT TO NORMAL - Denver Center for Performing Arts 23%

Brett Maughan - ALL SHOOK UP - Veritas/Parker Arts 17%

Shannon McKinney - COME FROM AWAY - Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities Theatre 16%

Brett Maughan - DIVINE BULL TRANSFORMATION - Veritas Productions & Theatre Arts 10%

Vance McKenzie - GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR - Miners Alley Playhouse 7%

Cheri Bauman - STONED KING LEAR - Bowls with the Bard 6%

Emily Maddox - ANGELS IN AMERICA, PART ONE: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Vintage Theatre 6%

Charles Ford - HAMLET - Merely Players 6%

Emily Maddox - ANGELS IN AMERICA: PERESTROIKA - Vintage Theatre 4%

Jon Olson - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities Theatre 2%

Shannon McKinney - BIRTHDAY CANDLES - Curious Theatre 2%

BRYN WEBER - SILENT SKY - SUNFLOWER THEATRE 1%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Mason Siders - LES MISÉRABLES - The Candlelight 30%

Emily Barber - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts Hub 15%

Jacob Carll - NEXT TO NORMAL - Denver Center for Performing Arts 14%

Trent Hines - ALL SHOOK UP - Veritas/Parker Arts 13%

David Nehls - COME FROM AWAY - Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities Theatre 8%

Bonnie Simcox - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Platte Valley Players 7%

LeeAnn Scherlong - ANASTASIA - Center Stage in Evergreen 4%

Tom Kyser - INTO THE WOODS - Merely Players 4%

Andrea Garrett - RENT - Steel City Theatre Company 3%

Sarah Novak - TENDERLY, THE ROSEMARY CLOONEY MUSICAL - Theater Silco 2%

Best Musical

NEXT TO NORMAL - Denver Center for Performing Arts 19%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts Hub 14%

COME FROM AWAY - Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities Theatre 12%

ALL SHOOK UP - Veritas/Parker Arts 12%

FIREBRINGER - Indigo Theatre Company 12%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Stampede Troupe 11%

SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Platte Valley Players 5%

INTO THE WOODS - Merely Players 4%

MY FAIR LADY - Performance Now Theatre Company 3%

ASSASSINS - Steel City Theatre Company 2%

GYPSY - Performance Now Theatre Company 2%

RENT - Steel City Theatre Company 2%

THE PUMPKIN KID - Historic Elitch Theatre 1%

Best New Play Or Musical

COWBOYS AND EAST INDIANS - Denver Center for Performing Arts 28%

BRINDLEWOOD - The Third Side 24%

DIVINE BULL TRANSFORMATION - Veritas Productions & Theatre Arts 18%

THE PUMPKIN KID - Historic Elitch Theatre 15%

BROADSIDE - Vintage Theatre 14%

Best Performer In A Musical

ALÉNA WATTERS - NEXT TO NORMAL - Denver Center for Performing Arts 16%

Emily Stone - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts Hub 14%

Patric Case - Les Miserables - The Candlelight 11%

SCOT GAGNON - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Stampede Troupe 6%

Marisa Dinsmoor - ALL SHOOK UP - Veritas/Parker Arts 6%

John Sosna - LES MISÉRABLES - The Candlelight 5%

Alex Colin - FIREBRINGER - Indigo Theatre Company 4%

Jennasea Pearce - LES MISÉRABLES - The Candlelight 4%

Melissa Williams - HELLO, DOLLY! - Candlelight Dinner Playhouse 4%

Adam Kinney - ALL SHOOK UP - Veritas/Parker Arts 3%

Charlotte Campbell - MY FAIR LADY - Performance Now Theatre Company 3%

Kristi Siedow-Thompson - FIREBRINGER - Indigo Theatre Company 3%

Jennifer Burnett - GYPSY - Performance Now Theatre Company 3%

Sarah Forman - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Platte Valley Players 3%

Mandy Irons - INTO THE WOODS - Merely Players 2%

Adam Johnson - BROADSIDE - Vintage Theatre 2%

Kyle Hoffman - LEGALLY BLONDE - Arts Hub 2%

Jeremy Rill - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Platte Valley Players 2%

Shelby Varra - ALL SHOOK UP - Veritas/Parker Arts 2%

Matthew Combs - ALL SHOOK UP - Veritas/Parker Arts 1%

Jade Maniak - FIREBRINGER - Indigo Theatre Company 1%

Andy Steinhauer - FIREBRINGER - Indigo Theatre Company 1%

Jane Curry - THE PUMPKIN KID - Historic Elitch Theatre 0%

Bill Diggle - MY FAIR LADY - Performance Now Theatre Company 0%

Jason Laughrey - ASSASSINS - Steel City Theatre Company 0%

Best Performer In A Play

Tyra Toepfer - SYLVIA - Indigo Theatre Company 10%

Jessica Swanson - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Phamaly Theatre Company 9%

ADRIANE LEIGH ROBINSON - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Denver Center for Performing Arts 7%

Conor Sheehan - HAMLET - Merely Players 7%

Daniel Mothershed - STONED KING LEAR - Bowls with the Bard 7%

Abigail Kochevar - DIVINE BULL TRANSFORMATION - Veritas Productions & Theatre Arts 6%

Sa'daiveon Newell - FAT HAM - Aurora Fox Arts Center 6%

Sarah Paul - SYLVIA - Indigo Theatre Company 6%

LESLIE O’CARROLL - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Denver Center for Performing Arts 5%

MARCO ALBERTO ROBINSON - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Denver Center for Performing Arts 5%

David Nehls - GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR - Miners Alley Playhouse 5%

Aidan Blank - EXIT, PURSUED BY A BEAR - Shifted Lens Theatre Company 4%

Ali Chung - DIVINE BULL TRANSFORMATION - Veritas Productions & Theatre Arts 3%

Jennifer Burnett - DIVINE BULL TRANSFORMATION - Veritas Productions & Theatre Arts 3%

Drew Cuthbertson - SYLVIA - Indigo Theatre Company 2%

SEAN SCRUTCHINS - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Denver Center for Performing Arts 2%

Andrew Uhlenhopp - ANGELS IN AMERICA: PERESTROIKA - Vintage Theatre 2%

Tara Demmy - SILENT SKY - Merely Players 2%

Andrea Mérida - STONED KING LEAR - Bowls with the Bard 1%

Casey Board - ANGELS IN AMERICA: PERESTROIKA - Vintage Theatre 1%

Adrianna DelPerchio - STONED KING LEAR - Bowls with the Bard 1%

Casey Board - ANGELS IN AMERICA, PART ONE: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Vintage Theatre 1%

Michael Morgan - WITCH - BETC 1%

Nicole Kaiser - ANGELS IN AMERICA, PART ONE: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Vintage Theatre 1%

Candace Orrino - MARY JANE - BETC 1%

Best Play

SYLVIA - Indigo Theatre Company 16%

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Denver Center for Performing Arts 15%

ANGELS IN AMERICA, PART ONE: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Vintage Theatre 10%

TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Phamaly Theatre Company 10%

DIVINE BULL TRANSFORMATION - Veritas Productions & Theatre Arts 9%

STONED KING LEAR - Bowls with the Bard 6%

COWBOYS AND EAST INDIANS - Denver Center for Performing Arts 6%

ANGELS IN AMERICA: PERESTROIKA - Vintage Theatre 6%

HAMLET - Merely Players 6%

GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR - Miners Alley Playhouse 6%

THE NORSE MYTHOLOGY RAGNASPLOSION - Steel City Theatre Company 3%

BROOKLYN LAUNDRY - BETC 2%

ORDINARY PEOPLE - Steel City Theatre Company 2%

THE WEIR - BETC 2%

MARY JANE - BETC 1%

SILENT SKY - SUNFLOWER THEATRE 1%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Casey Kearns - LES MISÉRABLES - The Candlelight 27%

Klara Zieglerova - NEXT TO NORMAL - Denver Center for Performing Arts 16%

SCOT GAGNON - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Stampede Troupe 14%

Matt Crane - ALL SHOOK UP - Veritas/Parker Arts 11%

Kevin Nelson - COME FROM AWAY - Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities Theatre 6%

Charles Ford - INTO THE WOODS - Merely Players 6%

Brendan Cochran - ANGELS IN AMERICA, PART ONE: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Vintage Theatre 5%

Brendan Cochran - ANGELS IN AMERICA: PERESTROIKA - Vintage Theatre 3%

Jonathan Scott-McKean - GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR - Miners Alley Playhouse 3%

Lexie Renfro - THE SHARK IS BROKEN - Vintage Theatre 3%

Tina Anderson - PUMP BOYS AND DINETTES - Miners Alley Playhouse 2%

Chloe Flores - RENT - Steel City Theatre Company 2%

Matthew S Crane - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities Theatre 1%

Chloe Flores - ASSASSINS - Steel City Theatre Company 1%

Tina Anderson - BROOKLYN LAUNDRY - BETC 1%

HATTIE MILLER - SILENT SKY - SUNFLOWER THEATRE 0%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Steve Stevens - LES MISÉRABLES - The Candlelight 30%

Elisabeth Weidner - NEXT TO NORMAL - Denver Center for Performing Arts 16%

Tanner Kelly - ALL SHOOK UP - Veritas/Parker Arts 15%

Max Silverman - COME FROM AWAY - Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities Theatre 11%

Drew Cuthbertson - FIREBRINGER - Indigo Theatre Company 10%

Curt Behm - DIVINE BULL TRANSFORMATION - Veritas Productions & Theatre Arts 6%

Andrea Garrett - RENT - Steel City Theatre Company 5%

Curt Behm - VIOLET - Phamaly Theatre Company and The Aurora Fox 4%

John Hauser - GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR - Miners Alley Playhouse 3%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Jalyn Webb - LES MISÉRABLES - The Candlelight 9%

ANGÉLICA CONCEPCIÓN - NEXT TO NORMAL - Denver Center for Performing Arts 9%

Chas Lederer - LES MISÉRABLES 9%

Tyler Cox - LES MISÉRABLES - The Candlelight 8%

ETHAN PETERSON - NEXT TO NORMAL - Denver Center for Performing Arts 7%

Jessica Czapla - ALL SHOOK UP - Veritas/Parker Arts 7%

Tyra Toepfer - FIREBRINGER - Indigo Theatre Company 7%

Aurora Dunning - FIREBRINGER - Indigo Theatre Company 6%

Arabella Beaubrun - ALL SHOOK UP - Veritas/Parker Arts 4%

Jennifer Burnett - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Vintage Theatre 3%

Megan Van De Hey - COME FROM AWAY - Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities Theatre 3%

Shleby Hains - FIREBRINGER - Indigo Theatre Company 3%

Sharon Kay White - COME FROM AWAY - Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities Theatre 2%

Drew Cuthbertson - FIREBRINGER - Indigo Theatre Company 2%

Zachary Lee Boswell - ALL SHOOK UP - Veritas/Parker Arts 2%

JAMES SASSER - NEXT TO NORMAL - Denver Center for Performing Arts 2%

ELIZABETH HARLEN - COME FROM AWAY - Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities Theatre 2%

Samantha Jo Staggs - FIREBRINGER - Indigo Theatre Company 1%

Sarah Paul - FIREBRINGER - Indigo Theatre Company 1%

Brin DeVore - INTO THE WOODS - Merely Players 1%

George Zamarippa - ALL SHOOK UP - Veritas/Parker Arts 1%

Jennifer Burnett - DISASTER! - Stagedoor Theatre 1%

Jeremy Rill - COME FROM AWAY - Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities Theatre 1%

Lars Preece - MY FAIR LADY - Performance Now Theatre Company 1%

Brian Trampler - DISASTER! - Stagedoor Theatre 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Shelby Hains - SYLVIA - Indigo Theatre Company 25%

Erin Banthoff - STONED KING LEAR - Bowls with the Bard 9%

Ayden Armstrong - STONED KING LEAR - Bowls with the Bard 9%

Cindy Ladaudio Hill - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities Theatre 9%

Matt Bodo - HAMLET - Merely Players 8%

Johnathan Underwood - ANGELS IN AMERICA: PERESTROIKA - Vintage Theatre 7%

Gareth Saxe - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities Theatre 6%

Dakota Hill - ANGELS IN AMERICA, PART ONE: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Vintage Theatre 5%

Kelly Uhlenhopp - ANGELS IN AMERICA: PERESTROIKA - Vintage Theatre 5%

Jessica Robblee - BROOKLYN LAUNDRY - BETC 4%

Mark Collins - THE WEIR - BETC 3%

Haley Johnson - ANGELS IN AMERICA, PART ONE: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Vintage Theatre 3%

Jeannie Wheeldon - SILENT SKY - Merely Players 3%

Haley Johnson - ANGELS IN AMERICA: PERESTROIKA - Vintage Theatre 2%

Jen Newland - ORDINARY PEOPLE - Steel City Theatre Company 2%

MIRIAM GENHEIMER - SILENT SKY - SUNFLOWER THEATRE 2%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE PUMPKIN KID - Historic Elitch Theatre 55%

BRINDLEWOOD - The Third Side 45%

Favorite Local Theatre

Candlelight Dinner Playhouse 19%

Arts Hub 13%

Denver Center for Performing Arts 12%

Stampede Troupe 8%

Veritas Productions & Theatre Arts 7%

Indigo Theatre Company 7%

Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities Theatre 5%

Vintage Theatre 4%

Bowls with the Bard 4%

Aurora Fox Arts Center 3%

Merely Players 3%

Performance Now Theatre Company 3%

Curious Theatre 2%

Shifted Lens Theatre Company 2%

Phamaly Theatre Company 2%

Town Hall Arts Center 2%

BETC (Boulder Ensemble Theater Company) 1%

Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center 1%

Durango Arts Center 1%

SHAPESHIFTERS Movement Company 1%

Miners Alley Playhouse 0%

Steel City Theatre Company 0%

SUNFLOWER THEATRE 0%

The race is on for the Denver Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 NEXT TO NORMAL Denver Center for Performing Arts 19% 2 LEGALLY BLONDE Arts Hub 14% 3 COME FROM AWAY Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities Theatre 12% 4 ALL SHOOK UP Veritas/Parker Arts 12% 5 FIREBRINGER Indigo Theatre Company 12% Best Play 1 SYLVIA Indigo Theatre Company 16% 2 DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS Denver Center for Performing Arts 15% 3 ANGELS IN AMERICA, PART ONE: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES Vintage Theatre 10% 4 TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS Phamaly Theatre Company 10% 5 DIVINE BULL TRANSFORMATION Veritas Productions & Theatre Arts 9% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Candlelight Dinner Playhouse 19% 2 Arts Hub 13% 3 Denver Center for Performing Arts 12% 4 Stampede Troupe 8% 5 Veritas Productions & Theatre Arts 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 ALÉNA WATTERS - NEXT TO NORMAL Denver Center for Performing Arts 16% 2 Emily Stone - LEGALLY BLONDE Arts Hub 14% 3 Patric Case - Les Miserables The Candlelight 11% 4 SCOT GAGNON - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Stampede Troupe 6% 5 Marisa Dinsmoor - ALL SHOOK UP Veritas/Parker Arts 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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