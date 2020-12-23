Final Week Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards!

These are the final weeks to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Denver! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix. Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! Here are the current standings for Denver: Arts Educator Of The Decade

LocalWRITES student playwriting program educators 34%



17%

16%

Tim MooreNorthglenn Youth Theatre

Best Ensemble

IN THE TRENCHES: A PARENTING MUSICAL - 19K PRODUCTIONS - 2020 35%

PAPER CUT - Local Theater Company - 2018 22%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Thingamajig Theatre Company - 2019 8%



Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Candlelight Dinner Playhouse 27%

Sam's No 3 27%

Alley House Grill - Pagosa Springs 20%



Best Theatre Staff

Local Theater Company 28%

Thingamajig Theatre Company 20%

Boulder Dinner Theatre 17%



Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Whatchamawhozits Children's Theatre Summer Camp/Thingamajig Theatre Co. 45%

Northglenn Youth Theatre 20%

Colorado ACTS 16%



Costume Design of the Decade

Meghan Anderson Doyle - WISDOM FROM EVERYTHING - Local Theater Company - 2019 31%

Nanette Cheffers - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Thingamajig Theatre Company - 2015 17%

Elly Hunt - MEN ON BOATS - Thingamajig Theatre Company - 2019 10%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Robert Michael Sanders - IN THE TRENCHES: A PARENTING MUSCIAL - 19 K Productions - 2019 49%

Melissa Firlit - JEKYLL & HYDE - Thingamajig Theatre Company - 2019 11%

Jimmy Walker - THE GOSPEL AT COLONUS - Su Teatro/The SOURCE Theatre Company - 2013 10%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Pesha Rudnick - PAPER CUT - Local Theater Company - 2018 34%

Khadija Haynes - CRYING WOLF: STORIES OF THE LUPUS WARRIORS - The SOURCE Theatre Company - 2018 10%

Jay T Louden - NOISES OFF - Conifer StageDoor Theatre - 2019 9%



Favorite Social Media

FACEBOOK.COM/INTHETRENCHESMUSICAL 50%

Local Theater Company 47%

Cherry Creek Theatre 3%



Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Lari Abraham 54%

Friends of the Thingamajig Theatre 46%



Lighting Design of the Decade

Jen Orf - IN THE TRENCHES: A PARENTING MUSICAL - 19kProductions - 2019 43%

Jacob Welch - PAPER CUT - Local Theater Company - 2018 24%

Laine Wong - JEKYLL & HYDE - Thingamajig Theatre Company - 2019 13%



Original Script Of The Decade

Andrew Rosendorf - PAPER CUT - Local Theater Company - 2018 35%

Dennis Elkins - BOX - Thingamajig Theatre Company - 2019 24%

Beth Kander - HAZARDOUS MATERIALS - Creede Repertory Theatre 12%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

IN THE TRENCHES:A PARENTING MUSICAL - 19 K Productions - 2019 39%

DISCOUNT GHOST STORIES - Local Theater Company - 2019 19%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Thingamajig Theatre Company - 2019 7%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

PAPER CUT - Local Theater Company - 2018 33%

NOISES OFF - Conifer StageDoor Theatre - 2019 10%

PROOF - Thingamajig Theatre Company - 2018 6%



Set Design Of The Decade

Susan Crabtree - PAPER CUT - Local Theater Company - 2018 33%

Laura Moore - TARZAN - Thingamajig Theatre Company - 2015 9%

charles packard - JEKYLL & HYDE - Candlelight Dinner Playhouse - 2020 8%



Sound Design of the Decade

Curt Behm - IN THE TRENCHES: A PARENTING MUSICAL - 19 K Productions - 2019 43%

Jason Ducat - PAPER CUT - Local Theater Company - 2018 26%

Tim Moore - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Thingamagig Theater Company - 2015 10%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

Local Theater Company 25%

Boulder Dinner Theatre 23%

Thingamajig Theatre Company 16%

