Don Barnhart to Bring HYPNOMANIA Comedy Hypnosis Show to Colorado Springs at Loonees Comedy Corner

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Ever dreamed of being a rock star, a Hollywood celebrity or the funniest person in the room? Your chance may be coming sooner than you think! Comedian, certified hypnotist and Las Vegas resident headliner Don Barnhart will return to Loonees Comedy Corner December 4-5, 2026, bringing his internationally touring Hypnomania Comedy Hypnosis Show to Colorado Springs for four unpredictable performances.

Joining Barnhart for this special engagement is Las Vegas comedian Chazmyne "Chaz" Gisstennar, bringing her own comedic energy to a weekend of laughter, imagination and audience participation.

And for those looking for something a little more adventurous, Barnhart unleashes his mischievous alter ego, "Dirty Don," for the special adults-only, R-rated Naughty Hypnosis Show on Saturday night at 9:15 PM.

Part stand-up comedy, part improvisation, part hypnosis and part fantasy adventure, Hypnomania is an interactive experience where ordinary audience members become the extraordinary stars of the show.

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