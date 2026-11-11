Denver’s Immersive Theater DIRT Defaulted on $400K City Loan Without Opening

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Denver Immersive Repertory Theater (DIRT), which received a $400,000 loan from the city to build a permanent immersive venue downtown, shut down and defaulted on that loan without ever staging a show, according to an investigation by Westword based on city records obtained through an open records request.

Founded by former New York theater artists Blair Russell and Steve Wargo, DIRT planned to convert a former retail space at 15th and Blake streets into a multi-room theater with bars and a cabaret, launching with Midnight’s Dream, an immersive take on A Midsummer Night’s Dream. The company was among the projects selected in 2025 for funding from the Denver Downtown Development Authority, part of a city effort to bring new activity downtown.

Westword reports that city staff raised questions about DIRT’s outside financing soon after the award was announced, and that documents the company provided did not account for a significant portion of its projected budget. The loan took months to finalize and was not paid out until February 2026. Within weeks, DIRT asked the city for additional funds, attributing a delayed opening and rising payroll costs to the approval timeline.

The spring opening never happened. DIRT furloughed and then released its acting company, faced a lawsuit from a contractor and an eviction effort from its landlord, and gave up its space in July. Denver issued a default notice later that month and requested an accounting of the loan. DIRT has said its spending fell within approved categories and that its founders did not personally receive any of the money.

City officials told Westword they have since moved to a reimbursement-based model for these loans, but have not said whether Denver will recover any of the funds.

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