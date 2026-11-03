Denver Jazz Reveals Pre-Season Shows Featuring Eric Alexander, Helen Sung and Ron Carter Ahead of Denver Jazz Fest

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Denver Jazz has announced pre-season festival shows featuring tenor saxophonist, Eric Alexander and pianist, Helen Sung ahead of its third annual festival set for April 6-11, 2027.

The New York based Alexander will perform two distinctly different shows on Sunday, February 7 at Dazzle, celebrating his forthcoming Smoke Sessions album The Fifth Quadrant, and the second show titled, Mostly Sugar, in tribute to Stanley Turrentine. This will be Alexander’s first time doing an entire set dedicated to one of his beloved influences. States Alexander, “Stanley Turrentine hashad a profound influence on my musical development and a profound effect on every component of my musical aesthetic.”

Helen Sung, the award winning, pianist, composer and bandleader who released a stunning big band album earlier this year, will appear at Dazzle for two shows on Thursday, March 11 as part of a regional tour in support from the Western Jazz Presenters Network (WJPN) and the NEA. Her Oracles group will pay homage to her most profound influences, Ron Carter, Wayne Shorter, Jimmy Heath, Herbie Hancock, among select other music luminaries.

Tickets for these two shows go on general on sale on Tuesday, Nov 3. Currently best seats first available to DJF members on pre-sale. For information on becoming a DJF member go to www.denverjazz.org

Two Fall shows featuring Brian Blade and Fellowship in partnership with Dazzle, Tuesday and Wednesday, November 24 and 25 and tenor titan, Azar Lawrence, Thursday, December 10 are currently on sale.

The Fellowship band has not played in Denver since 2017 and limited seats for all four shows are still available. The esteemed drummer has played with a wide range of musical icons including Charles Lloyd, Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, Wayne Shorter, Norah Jones, Bill Frisell and Ron Miles.

Tenor and soprano saxist, Azar Lawrence is making his long overdue Denver debut as a leader closing out the Coltrane centenary year in a program titled, Culminating Coltrane. More than informed, and deeply influenced by the jazz icon, Lawrence also spent serious time playing in groups led by Coltrane sidemen McCoy Tyner and Elvin Jones. Lawrence also recorded with Miles Davis, among other esteemed performers.

The third annual Denver Jazz Fest is set for Tuesday, April 6 through Sunday, April 11, with shows featuring nationally and regionally recognized artists and education outreach activities. Three national artists previously announced are on sale including bassist Ron Carter celebrating his 90th birthday, the Grammy Award winning vocalist Kurt Elling backed by the Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra (CJRO), and Colorado favorite Veronica Swift.

Additionally, a special seated double bill show at Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom will close the annual festival on April 11th, featuring harpist, Brandee Younger and saxophonist, Isaiah Collier. Pre-sale tickets will be available Nov 8 and 9 with general on-sale November 10.

Additional Denver Jazz Fest tickets for the remainder of the national shows at Dazzle, Cervantes’ The Other Side and the Bluebird Theater will go on general sale, Thursday, November 19. Additional festival shows to take place throughout the Denver metro area will be announced and on sale in January 2027.

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