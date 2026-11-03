Denver Center Theatre Unveils Stage A CHRISTMAS CAROL Cast and Creative Team

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The Denver Center Theatre Company has announced full casting and creative team for Denver's favorite holiday tradition, A Christmas Carol, directed by Anthony Powell.

“Each year, it is a joy to welcome audiences back to the Wolf Theatre for A Christmas Carol,” said Artistic Director Chris Coleman. “At its heart, this beloved story reminds us of the power of generosity and human connection. We are proud to continue this cherished tradition and share the spirit of the season with our community.'

For information and tickets, visit denvercenter.org. The SCFD Access reduced price ticket on sale for A Christmas Carol will take place on Wednesday, November 4 at noon. Through the SCFD Access program, made possible by citizen support of the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD), the DCPA can provide a limited number of reduced-price tickets to the community to select DCPA productions.

A Christmas Carol will feature David Studwell (Little Shop of Horrors, DCTC) as Ebenezer Scrooge, Elise Frances Daniells (The Color Purple, DCTC) as Street Singer, Geoffrey Kent (Rubicon, DCTC) as Bob Cratchit, Aidan Cole (The Hello Girls, Syracuse Stage) as Fred, Shabazz Green (Oklahoma!, DCTC) as Mr. Fezziwig/Subscription Gentleman/Old Joe, Cordell Cole (Ragtime, Utah Shakespeare Festival) as Subscription Gentleman/Dick Wilkins/Undertaker's Man, Elizabeth Harlen (Come From Away, Arvada Center) as Martha Cratchit, Chloe McLeod (The Suffragette's Murder, DCPA) as Belle, Jacob Dresch (Hamlet, DCTC) as Jacob Marley, Alia Munsch (Motown the Musical, national tour) as Ghost of Christmas Past/Debtor, Topher Embrey (The Play That Goes Wrong, Alabama Shakespeare Festival) as Ghost Of Christmas Present/Schoolmaster, Nathan Karnik (Emma, Oregon Shakespeare Festival) as Ebenezer the Young Man/Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come, Olivia Wilson (Jagged Little Pill, Fine Arts Center) as Mrs. Fezziwig/Charwoman, Viola Van Dang (A Christmas Carol, DCTC) as Fred's Wife/Laundress, Aidan B. Jones (Kimberly Akimbo, National tour) as Peter Cratchit, Mehry Eslaminia (Twelfth Night, DCTC) as Mrs. Cratchit, John Wascavage (Forbidden Broadway: Merrily We Stole a Song, Off-Broadway) as Topper, Brian Bohlender (The Other Josh Cohen, DCPA) as Debtor/Belle's Husband, Justin Walvoord (Jackie & Me, DCTC) as Alternate and Understudy Ebenezer Scrooge/Understudy Jacob Marley, Sean Johnson (The Mousetrap, Arvada Center) as Understudy, Courtney Kofoed (Always Patsy Cline, Lone Tree Arts Center) as Understudy, Jason Rexx (Something Rotten!, StageDoor Theatre) as Understudy, and Asha Romeo (Raisin, Town Hall Arts Center) as Understudy, Danika Morin (Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, DCTC) as Tiny Tim, Ruby Lynn Gray (Shrek the Musical, Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre) as Begger Child/School Boy, Lily Love Miller (DCPA debut) as Belinda Cratchit/Belle's Daughter, Siddhaansh Sharma (Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, CenterStage Theatre) as Edward Cratchit, Xavier Montaño (The Music Man, Audience of One Youth Theatre) as Boy Ebenezer/Ignorance, Mabel Miller (Peter Pan, Public Theatre) as Fan/Want, Keller Odekirk (Matilda, Candlelight Dinner Playhouse) as Chestnut-Seller, and Aston Martin Chung (A Christmas Carol, DCTC) as Turkey Boy.

A Christmas Carol will be directed by Anthony Powell (Lord of the Flies, DCTC), music direction by Dan Graeber (The Tempest, DCTC), choreography and casting by Grady Soapes, CSA (Destiny of Desire, DCTC), with scenic design by Vicki Smith (The Christians, DCTC), costume design by Kevin Copenhaver (The Tempest, DCTC), lighting design by Wen-Ling Liao (Ah! Wilderness, Hartford Stage Company), sound design by Melanie Chen Cole (The Hot Wing King, DCTC), orchestration by Gregg Coffin (A Christmas Carol, DCTC), voice and dialect coaching by Jeffrey Parker (A Little Night Music, DCTC), and stage management by Nick Nyquist (Somewhere, DCPA), Brooke Redler (Destiny of Desire, DCTC), and Malia Stoner (Next to Normal, DCTC).

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