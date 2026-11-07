Creede Repertory Theatre Unveils 2027 Season Featuring ONCE UPON A MATTRESS, A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM and More

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Creede Repertory Theatre (CRT) has announced its 2027 Season, which will open over Memorial Day weekend. This season includes a beloved musical, a classic comedy, one of Shakespeare's most popular plays, and a thought-provoking dark comedy.

The season opens May 29 with A Midsummer Night's Dream by William Shakespeare in the Ruth Humphreys Brown Theatre. Desperate to escape their unhappy fates, young lovers Demetrius, Lysander, Helena and Hermia flee Athens for the moonlit woods. There, along with a band of amateur actors, they fall under the spell of mischievous fairy Puck and tumble into a dream world where illusion and reality are hilariously confused. With a cast of only seven actors, one of Shakespeare's most enduring romantic comedies invites young and old alike to explore the irrationality of love, desire, friendship, jealousy, all with a big dose of magic.

Opening next in the historic Mainstage Theatre is the classic comedy Blithe Spirit by Noël Coward on June 5. In this 'spirited' comedy of errors, novelist Charles Condomine is searching for a creative spark when he and his wife, Ruth invite the eccentric medium Madame Arcati to their home for an evening of entertainment and (hopefully) artistic inspiration. The evening takes a wildly unexpected turn when Madame Arcati accidentally summons Charles' first wife, Elvira, a ghost only Charles can see. Cue jealousy, mischief, and gloriously chaotic consequences. Don't miss this 'improbable farce in three acts,' starring CRT favorite Anne Faith Butler as Madame Arcati.

The second production in the Mainstage is the beloved musical comedy, Once Upon a Mattress with music by Mary Rodgers, lyrics by Marshall Barer; and a book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller, and Marshall Barer. Many moons ago in a far-off kingdom, Queen Aggravain decreed no couples could marry until her son, Prince Dauntless, found a bride. Princesses from far and wide came to win his hand, but none could pass the impossible tests given to them by the Queen. That is, until Winnifred the Woebegone, the 'shy' princess of the swamp, shows up. Will she pass the Queen's most difficult test yet and marry the prince, all while helping Lady Larken and Sir Harry to the altar? With memorable classics such as 'Song of Love,' 'Happily Every After,' and 'Shy,' this rollicking twist on the classic tale of 'The Princess and the Pea' is sure to provide a riotously good time for all ages. Once Upon a Mattress opens July 3.

Finally, rounding out the season in the intimate Ruth Humphreys Brown Theatre, CRT will present The Lifespan of a Fact by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell and Gordon Farrell; based on the book by John D'Agata and Jim Fingal. Emily Penrose is the editor of a prominent but sinking magazine. John D'Agata is a writer with a provocative essay on a teenage boy's tragic death that could revitalize it. Enter Jim Fingal, a young, talented, and earnest fact checker looking to leave his mark in the publishing world. When Emily assigns Jim to fact check John's essay, seasoned writer and eager analyst go head-to-head in a funny yet gripping battle over facts versus truth. Featuring CRT veteran Kate Berry as Emily Penrose. The Lifespan of a Fact opens July 17.

'CRT's 2027 Season invites audiences to look beyond the obvious, question what they think they know, and discover the unexpected,' says Artistic Director Emily Van Fleet. 'Through hilarity, enchantment, lively debate, and theatrical magic, these productions remind us that there's almost always more to the story; and that taking the time to look a little closer can change the way we see the world.'

CRT will also host a biennial summer fundraiser on Friday, August 6. This seasonal event offers an opportunity for the CRT community to come together in support of the theatre's continued artistic excellence and robust education programs. More details will be announced soon.

Creede Rep Education continues its dynamic and far-reaching programs that serve over 35,000 students each year including the 25th anniversary of its KID Show program. The KID Show provides local students the opportunity to rehearse and perform an original play in a professional environment. In celebration of its 25th year, CRT will bring back one of the program's most beloved shows, Scruff Turbo and the Children of the Future with book and lyrics by the late T. Jefferson Carey with music by Jessica Jackson.

CRT Education's flagship program, the Young Audience Outreach Tour (YAOT), presents its 44th production with Shooting Stars and Rabbit Holes. This world premiere will reunite 2025's writing team of Noemi de la Puente and composer Fernanda Douglas. YAOT continues to bring original, bilingual musicals to students from Pre-K through 6th grade across Colorado and the Southwestern US. Additional offerings include the popular summer day camps for students of all ages.

Flex Passes for the 2027 season are currently on sale and will once again offer pass holders an exclusive booking window beginning January 6 before single tickets go on sale to the general public on January 27. For tickets, information, or to purchase a 2027 Flex Pass, visit www.creederep.org, call the box office at (719) 658-2540, or email boxoffice@creederep.com.

ABOUT CREEDE REPERTORY THEATRE

Founded in 1966, Creede Repertory Theatre (CRT) is a professional theatre company located at 9,000 feet of elevation in the historic town of Creede, CO, which offers beautiful mountain views, hiking trails and stunning campsites in a county comprising 97 percent public land. From its Rocky Mountain roots, CRT serves as an artistic home to our rural community and beyond, through the creation of repertory seasons, dynamic educational programs and compelling new works. CRT is committed to being a haven for artistic excellence, belonging, and intrinsic joy.

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