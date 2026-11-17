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The CJRO Trio and vocalist Tatiana LadyMay Mayfield will celebrate the season with Swingin' the Holidays on Wednesday, December 2 at 6:30 p.m. at Southridge Recreation Center in Highlands Ranch. This family-friendly concert blends Motown holiday favorites with classic jazz for a warm and lively December evening.

Vocalist Tatiana LadyMay Mayfield brings her distinctive voice and style to the stage, blending jazz sophistication with the groove and soul of funk. Whether swinging, getting funky, or settling into a ballad, Mayfield makes each song distinctly her own.

Tatiana will be joined by Drew Zaremba (Saxophone), Mike Abbott (Guitar), and Alejandro Castaño (Drums).

The CJRO is one of the region’s premier jazz ensembles, featuring top-tier musicians dedicated to honoring and expanding the jazz tradition. Known for their innovative programming and electrifying performances, the CJRO continues to push boundaries while preserving the rich legacy of jazz.

The race is on for the Denver Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 LEGALLY BLONDE Arts Hub 15% 2 ALL SHOOK UP Veritas/Parker Arts 14% 3 FIREBRINGER Indigo Theatre Company 14% 4 COME FROM AWAY Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities Theatre 14% 5 FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Stampede Troupe 13% Best Play 1 SYLVIA Indigo Theatre Company 19% 2 DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS Denver Center for Performing Arts 14% 3 DIVINE BULL TRANSFORMATION Veritas Productions & Theatre Arts 11% 4 TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS Phamaly Theatre Company 11% 5 ANGELS IN AMERICA, PART ONE: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES Vintage Theatre 10% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Candlelight Dinner Playhouse 21% 2 Arts Hub 15% 3 Stampede Troupe 10% 4 Veritas Productions & Theatre Arts 9% 5 Indigo Theatre Company 8% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Emily Stone - LEGALLY BLONDE Arts Hub 15% 2 Patric Case - Les Miserables The Candlelight 12% 3 ALÉNA WATTERS - NEXT TO NORMAL Denver Center for Performing Arts 8% 4 SCOT GAGNON - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Stampede Troupe 8% 5 Marisa Dinsmoor - ALL SHOOK UP Veritas/Parker Arts 7% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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