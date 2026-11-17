"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra Will Perform GROOVIN' THROUGH THE HOLIDAYS
Vocalist Tatiana LadyMay Mayfield will be joined by Drew Zaremba, Mike Abbott, and Alejandro Castaño.
The CJRO Trio and vocalist Tatiana LadyMay Mayfield will celebrate the season with Swingin' the Holidays on Wednesday, December 2 at 6:30 p.m. at Southridge Recreation Center in Highlands Ranch. This family-friendly concert blends Motown holiday favorites with classic jazz for a warm and lively December evening.
Vocalist Tatiana LadyMay Mayfield brings her distinctive voice and style to the stage, blending jazz sophistication with the groove and soul of funk. Whether swinging, getting funky, or settling into a ballad, Mayfield makes each song distinctly her own.
Tatiana will be joined by Drew Zaremba (Saxophone), Mike Abbott (Guitar), and Alejandro Castaño (Drums).
The CJRO is one of the region’s premier jazz ensembles, featuring top-tier musicians dedicated to honoring and expanding the jazz tradition. Known for their innovative programming and electrifying performances, the CJRO continues to push boundaries while preserving the rich legacy of jazz.
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