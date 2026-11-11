CIARÁN to Perform at Fox Theatre in February

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CIARÁN, formerly of Brockhampton, will bring the RÓISÍN Tour to Fox Theatre on Wednesday, February 10, 2027. The performance will begin at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m..

The upcoming concert is part of CIARÁN's RÓISÍN Tour, bringing the former Brockhampton member to the Boulder venue for a one-night engagement.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 13, at 10 a.m. General admission and reserved rail seating options will be available.

The concert is open to all ages, with attendees under 16 required to be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets will be available through Fox Theatre and Tixr.

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