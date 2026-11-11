My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
CIARÁN to Perform at Fox Theatre in February
Tickets go on sale Friday, November 13, at 10 a.m. through the venue's website.
CIARÁN, formerly of Brockhampton, will bring the RÓISÍN Tour to Fox Theatre on Wednesday, February 10, 2027. The performance will begin at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m..
The upcoming concert is part of CIARÁN's RÓISÍN Tour, bringing the former Brockhampton member to the Boulder venue for a one-night engagement.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 13, at 10 a.m. General admission and reserved rail seating options will be available.
The concert is open to all ages, with attendees under 16 required to be accompanied by an adult.
Tickets will be available through Fox Theatre and Tixr.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
Spells of the Sea
University of Northern Colorado (11/19-11/22)
|
Stranger Sings
The Storyteller Theater (10/31-11/14)
|
Ali Stroker in Concert
Lone Tree Arts Center (11/14-11/14)
|
bogfriends
Singleton Theatre (1/15-2/21) PHOTOS
|
Candlelight Celtic
PACE Center (3/21-3/21)
|
The Sunkicks: Home for the Holidays
Union Colony Civic Center (12/20-12/20)
|
Camera World
Creepatorium (11/29-11/30)
|
Hank Williams: Lost Highway
Aurora Fox Arts Center (12/04-1/03)
|
How to Conquer America: A Mostly True History of Yogurt
Kilstrom Theatre (2/05-2/28) PHOTOS
|
CMF & CMA Concert Series: Radu Ratoi, accordion & Alexandra Tirsu, violin
Center for Musical Arts (2/19-2/19)