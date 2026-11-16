Bridget Everett to Perform BIG TITTIES, BIG DREAMS '27 at Denver's Paramount Theatre

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Comedy Works Entertainment will present Bridget Everett: BIG TITTIES, BIG DREAMS 27 coming to Paramount Theatre in Denver on Wednesday, March 3, 2027. Tickets go on sale Thursday, November 19th at 10:00am.

ABOUT Bridget Everett:

Bridget Everett is a comedian, actor, singer, writer and producer living in New York City. She is the star, writer and executive producer of HBO’s critically acclaimed, Peabody Award-winning and AFI “Program of the Year” comedy series, Somebody Somewhere. Inspired by Everett’s own life as an actor, singer and Midwesterner, the series follows Sam Miller, a true Kansan struggling to fit the hometown mold while grappling with loss, acceptance and the search for belonging. Over the course of three seasons, Sam discovers herself and a community of outsiders who may not fit in, but refuse to give up. The series concluded its third and final season in December 2024.

Everett received two Critics Choice Award nominations for Best Actress in a Comedy Series and, in 2025, earned her first Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for the Somebody Somewhere episode “AGG,” which she co-wrote with Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen. TTelevision Academy+1 She has also received nominations for a TCA Award for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Comedy, an Independent Spirit Award for Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series, and a Hollywood Critics Association Award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series. Everett’s breakout television success is proof that “dreams don’t have deadlines.”

Everett’s other television and film credits include Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, Patti Cake$, HBO’s Camping, Trainwreck, Fun Mom Dinner, Little Evil, Girls, Unbelievable, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and At Home with Amy Sedaris. Her comedy special, Bridget Everett: Gynecological Wonder, can be seen on Comedy Central.

Bridget Everett and The Tender Moments’ take-no-prisoners live act has become a perennial sold-out sensation. Her in-your-face comedy combines powerhouse vocals, outrageous storytelling and one original rocking song after another. Dripping with hard-earned sweat in her sparkling and revealing House of Larréon dresses, Everett swigs from a bottle in a paper bag while sharing stories about her dysfunctional family, her struggles and the glorious absurdity of being alive.

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