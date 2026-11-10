My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Blackberry Smoke's Charlie Starr to Bring Acoustic Tour to Boulder Theater in February
Starr's acoustic tour stop will include guest performer Benji Shanks, with doors at 6:30 pm.
Charlie Starr, vocalist and lead guitarist of Southern rock band Blackberry Smoke, will bring his 2027 acoustic tour, featuring Benji Shanks, to Boulder Theater on Friday, February 5, 2027, at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 13, 2026, at 10 a.m. The performance will feature general admission seating, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. The concert is open to all ages, with attendees under 16 required to be accompanied by an adult.
Born in Lanett, Alabama, Starr developed an early interest in music through his family's musical influences and the rock and roll records played by his mother and sister. His distinctive vocals and guitar playing have become defining elements of Blackberry Smoke's sound, which blends Southern rock, country, and blues.
Formed in Atlanta in 2000, Blackberry Smoke has built a following through its recordings and live performances, releasing multiple chart-topping albums over more than two decades.
As the band's principal vocalist and a songwriter, Starr has contributed songs exploring themes of love, personal struggles, and everyday American life. His work has helped establish Blackberry Smoke as a prominent contemporary Southern rock act, with the group continuing to tour internationally.
The upcoming acoustic tour will feature Starr alongside fellow musician Benji Shanks.
Ticket and Performance Information
Charlie Starr Acoustic Tour 2027 Featuring Benji Shanks
Boulder Theater — Boulder, Colorado
Friday, February 5, 2027
Doors: 6:30 p.m.
Show: 7:30 p.m.
Tickets go on sale Friday, November 13, 2026, at 10 a.m.
General admission seating will be available. The event is open to all ages, with attendees under 16 required to attend with an adult.
HOW TO GET TICKETS
Tickets available at Boulder Theater Box Office, by phone at (303)-786-7030 or online at bouldertheater.com.
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