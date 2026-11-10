BORED TEACHERS 'IS IT FRIDAY YET?!' Comedy Tour to Come to Boulder Theater in April

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Bored Teachers will bring its IS IT FRIDAY YET?! Comedy Tour to Boulder Theater on April 30, 2027, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the performance will go on sale Friday, November 13, 2026, at 10 a.m.

The touring comedy show features teacher-comedians performing stand-up material inspired by classroom experiences, parent-teacher conferences, staff meetings, and the everyday challenges of working in education.

The latest tour features new material and follows the success of previous Bored Teachers engagements across the United States and internationally.

Since launching its comedy tour in 2022, Bored Teachers has performed for more than 200,000 educators worldwide, with engagements across nearly every U.S. state, seven Canadian provinces, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand.

The comedy brand has also amassed more than one billion video views, over 10 million social media followers, and a teacher-focused comedy podcast.

"Teachers spend their lives giving everything they have for their students," said one Bored Teachers comedian. "This tour is about giving something back—an unforgettable night of laughter and connection. Judging by the response, it's exactly what teachers need right now."

While the show focuses on the experiences of educators, its humor also draws on familiar classroom situations intended to appeal to anyone who has attended school.

Tickets and Performance Information

The BORED TEACHERS 'IS IT FRIDAY YET?! Comedy Tour will take place at Boulder Theater on April 30, 2027.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the performance beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Reserved seating tickets will go on sale Friday, November 13, 2026, at 10 a.m. The event is open to all ages, with attendees under 16 required to be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets and additional information are available at BoredTeachers.com/comedy-tour.

About Bored Teachers

Founded by former teachers James and Marilou Tarantino, Bored Teachers began as an online community sharing humor about the teaching profession.

The company has since expanded into live comedy tours, viral sketches, podcasts, articles, and other entertainment focused on the experiences of educators.

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