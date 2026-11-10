BAT-HUMBUG! A GOTHAM XXXMAS CAROL to Open in Denver at Clocktower Cabaret

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Rainbow Cult's BAT-HUMBUG! A Gotham xxmas Carol brings its Denver Fringe award-winning ensemble to Clocktower Cabaret.

Batman meets Dickens—with drag, burlesque, comedy, music, and absolutely no respect for the source material.

After last year's Denver Fringe hit Arkham A$$ylum—voted Best Ensemble by Denver Fringe audiences—Rainbow Cult returns with a holiday reckoning for Bruce Wayne. Gotham's villains arrive as ghosts of Christmas past, present, and yet to come. They have questions about WayneCo, surveillance, child labor, and why Batman keeps sending Tiny Robin to voicemail.

Written by CU Denver Film & Media Professor Andy Scahill and directed by August Celestial, this queer holiday cabaret brings those questions to Gotham, where Bruce Wayne's cameras and corporate empire promise to fix a city his own systems keep exploiting.

The show stars Bill D'Bare as Batman, Andy Might as Tiny Robin, Sir Throbbin Hood as Mr. Freeze, August Celestial as the Riddler, Lucy Von Light as Oswalda, Dani B. Sexton as Catwoman, Char Grey as Poison Ivy, and Richi Ramos as the Joker.

It's a Dickens.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Clocktower Cabaret

1601 Arapahoe Street, Denver

December 3, 5 & 6, 2026

Thursday, December 3 — 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 5 — 7:00 & 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 6 — 5:30 & 8:00 p.m.

Tickets: clocktowercabaret.com

Poster and images from Arkham A$$ylum: https://bit.ly/4sVLyLB

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