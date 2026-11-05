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Andrew Santino to Perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square

Santino, who co-stars in RICKY STANICKY and has appeared in NOW YOU SEE ME: NOW YOU DON'T, will perform at the Larimer Square venue.

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Andrew Santino to Perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square

Comedy Works has announced that Andrew Santino will perform at Comedy Works Downtown at Larimer Square, March 18 – 21. Tickets go on sale Friday November 6 @ 10 AM.

Andrew Santino is a comedian, actor, and podcaster who can be seen starring in the film RICKY STANICKY alongside John Cena and Zac Efron. He can also be seen in NOW YOU SEE ME: NOW YOU DON'T. He is best known for his role in FX's hit comedy series Dave opposite Lil Dicky, and for his performances in Showtime's I'm Dying Up Here and Netflix's acclaimed series Beef.

Santino's film and TV credits include The Disaster Artist, Scrambled, Me Time, Sin City Saints, Mixology, and This Is Us, with memorable cameos in The Office, Arrested Development, The League, and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

He is the co-creator and co-star of the upcoming Bad Friends animated series at Hulu, based on the wildly popular podcast he hosts with Bobby Lee.

Santino also hosts the long-running interview podcast Whiskey Ginger. His most recent stand-up special, executive produced by Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions, Andrew Santino: White Noise premiered fall last year on Hulu.

SHOW DATES

  • Thursday March 18 / 7:00 PM / $40.00
  • Friday March 19 / 7:15 PM & 9:30 PM / $40.00
  • Saturday March 20 / 7:00 PM & 9:15 PM / $40.00
  • Sunday March 21 / 7:00 PM / $40.00
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