ARLO to Bring APRES ARLO SKI TOUR to Fox Theatre in January

NEW! Colorado Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Colorado & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

DJ and producer Arlo will bring his Apres Arlo Ski Tour to the Fox Theatre on Thursday, January 14, 2027. Doors will open at 7pm, with the performance beginning at 8pm.

Born Dillon Scheel, Arlo is a Bay Area native now based in Los Angeles whose music combines jazz influences, UK garage, house music and spiritually driven songwriting.

Since moving into house and garage music in late 2024, Arlo has experienced rapid growth, increasing his monthly Spotify listenership from approximately 40,000 to 900,000. His Instagram following has also grown from 1,000 to 30,000, while recent collaborations with Itsmurph and Daniel Allan have attracted attention across streaming platforms.

For Scheel, the Arlo project represents more than a stage name, serving as a creative outlet through which he explores his musical identity and artistic influences.

Tickets for the January 14 performance will go on sale Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at 12pm.

The concert is general admission and open to all ages. Attendees under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming