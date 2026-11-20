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The Royal Danish Theatre will present Danger, Daddy, War-man, a new play by Danish playwright Christian Lollike, at the Royal Playhouse in Copenhagen beginning in December. The production will run through Feb. 3, 2027, with performances taking place at the theater's Mellemgulvet stage.

Described as a dark comedy and fairytale, the play examines Denmark's military preparedness and the country's willingness to defend itself amid growing international instability. The story takes place in a small northern kingdom that has enjoyed years of peace but now faces a growing threat. As concerns emerge within the prime minister's office over a shortage of soldiers, the government must consider how to convince its citizens to join the military.

Lollike's new work uses satire to explore questions surrounding national security, military spending and the responsibilities of citizens during wartime. The production also considers how people respond when the possibility of conflict threatens their previously comfortable lives.

The cast features Alvilda Lyneborg Lassen, Andreas Dittmer and Mads Rømer Brolin-Tani. Lollike directs the production and is responsible for the script, with additional text fragments by Anders Thrue Djurslev. David Gehrt and Ida Grarup Nielsen are responsible for scenic and costume design, while Jeppe Lawaetz serves as lighting designer.

Danger, Daddy, War-man is scheduled to begin performances Dec. 8, with additional performances continuing through Feb. 3, 2027. Performances are held at the Royal Playhouse's Mellemgulvet stage in Copenhagen. The production runs approximately 90 minutes and is recommended for audiences ages 15 and older. The play is performed in Danish without surtitles.

Tickets are priced from 250 to 330 Danish kroner, including service fees, and are available through the Royal Danish Theatre's official website. Performances are generally scheduled Tuesday through Friday at 8 p.m. and Saturdays at 5 p.m., with select dates varying. Additional performance information and ticket availability can be found online.

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