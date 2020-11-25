Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards; Candlelight Theatre Leads Theatre Of The Decade

Voting is open for the BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Voting is only only through December 31st, so make sure to have your say and vote!

Our local editors have set the categories, our readers have submitted nominees, and now YOU get to vote for your favorites! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.



Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Click on the link to vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Delaware:

Best Ensemble

SPAMALOT - Candlelight Theatre - 2016 38%

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - RESIDENT ENSEMBLE PLAYERS - 2020 29%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - RESIDENT ENSEMBLE PLAYERS - 2020 17%

Best Theatre Staff

Candlelight Theatre 55%

RESIDENT ENSEMBLE PLAYERS 45%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Bob Kelly - CABARET - Candlelight Theatre - 2020 82%

Dann Dunn - CATS - Candlelight Theatre - 2011 18%

Performer Of The Decade

Tori Healy - FUNNY GIRL - Candlelight Theatre - 2017 28%

Kevin Austra - THE OUTSIDERS - Reedy Point Players - 2014 13%

Michael Gotch - ELEPHANT MAN - RESIDENT ENSEMBLE PLAYERS - 2020 13%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

CABARET - Candlelight Theatre - 2020 80%

SOUTH PACIFIC - Candlelight Theatre - 2019 20%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - RESIDENT ENSEMBLE PLAYERS - 2020 52%

LEND ME A TENOR - Candlelight Theatre - 2019 48%

INHERIT THE WIND - RESIDENT ENSEMBLE PLAYERS - 2020 0

Set Design Of The Decade

Jeff Reim - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Candlelight Theatre - 2018 55%

Linda Buchanan - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - RESIDENT ENSEMBLE PLAYERS - 2020 23%

Linda Buchanan - THE ELEPHANT MAN - RESIDENT ENSEMBLE PLAYERS - 2016 23%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Candlelight Theatre 60%

RESIDENT ENSEMBLE PLAYERS 40%

