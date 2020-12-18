Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards!

There's just two short weeks left to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Delaware!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Best Ensemble

SPAMALOT - Candlelight Theatre - 2016 35%

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - RESIDENT ENSEMBLE PLAYERS - 2020 29%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - RESIDENT ENSEMBLE PLAYERS - 2020 23%



Best Theatre Staff

Candlelight Theatre 50%

RESIDENT ENSEMBLE PLAYERS 50%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Bob Kelly - CABARET - Candlelight Theatre - 2020 75%

Dann Dunn - CATS - Candlelight Theatre - 2011 25%



Performer Of The Decade

Kevin Austra - THE OUTSIDERS - Reedy Point Players - 2014 28%

Tori Healy - FUNNY GIRL - Candlelight Theatre - 2017 18%

MICHAEL GOTCH - ELEPHANT MAN - RESIDENT ENSEMBLE PLAYERS - 2020 14%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

CABARET - Candlelight Theatre - 2020 82%

SOUTH PACIFIC - Candlelight Theatre - 2019 18%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - RESIDENT ENSEMBLE PLAYERS - 2020 52%

LEND ME A TENOR - Candlelight Theatre - 2019 44%

INHERIT THE WIND - RESIDENT ENSEMBLE PLAYERS - 2020 4%



Set Design Of The Decade

Jeff Reim - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Candlelight Theatre - 2018 46%

LINDA BUCHANAN - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - RESIDENT ENSEMBLE PLAYERS - 2020 29%

LINDA BUCHANAN - THE ELEPHANT MAN - RESIDENT ENSEMBLE PLAYERS - 2016 25%

