STEEL MAGNOLIAS to be Presented at Delaware Theatre Company

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Delaware Theatre Company will present the beloved play Steel Magnolias, directed by Mimi Warnick, DTC's Producing Artistic Director. The show runs December 2 - 20, 2026.

Set in a small-town beauty salon in Louisiana, Steel Magnolias celebrates the unbreakable bond between six remarkable women who share laughter, love, and life's toughest moments. Filled with sharp wit and deep emotion, this beloved play is a testament to the strength, resilience, and enduring power of friendship.

“DTC wanted a reason for audiences to gather this holiday season,” shared Mimi Warnick. “We are so excited to bring this classic story that is warm, honest, and beautifully human. Hopefully audiences will leave feeling as though they've spent an afternoon or an evening with old friends.

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