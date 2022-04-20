Philip Roger Roy Presents MY MOTHER'S ITALIAN, MY FATHER'S JEWISH, AND I'M IN THERAPY at DTC in June

The international comedy hit My Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish & I'm in Therapy!, featuring actor & comedian Peter J. Fogel, will be coming to Delaware Theatre Company June 1-19, 2022.

One part lasagna, one part kreplach, and two parts Prozac, you don't have to be Jewish or Italian to appreciate this show. All you need to know is what it feels like to leave a family dinner with heartburn and a headache!

You'll meet Uncle Willie, Stuttering Cousin Bob, Demented Cousin Kenny, Steve's new therapist Cousin Sal (and Sal's parole officer) and a myriad of astounding characters we know, love and tolerate from our own families; each one brought to life on stage by Peter J. Fogel using various dialects and wacky sound effects that only add to the hilarity of each story.

My Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish & I'm in Therapy! ran for two years in New York City at the Little Shubert Theater and Westside Theatre, and has toured internationally to more than 100 cities. This hilarious one man show is a fusion of theater and stand-up comedy with the actor bringing to life more than 25 different characters. Regis Philbin called the show, "Hysterically funny! Non-stop laughs all the way! It's just great!"

Written by award-winning author Steve Solomon, this hilarious solo comedy is based on his life growing up in a wacky family noted for its bi-ethnic diversity. Solomon's mother is from Palermo, and his father is from Russia. He grew up as one of two siblings in Brooklyn. His extended family had an aptitude for dysfunctional behavior and their sole purpose seemed to be to drive him into therapy... and they succeeded!

This is a VISTING PRODUCTION presented by PHILIP ROGER ROY (Seating, pricing and discounts are different from those set by DTC)

For tickets, visit delwaretheatre.org or call 302-594-1100.