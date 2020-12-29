LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards! RESIDENT ENSEMBLE PLAYERS Leads Theatre Company Of The Decade!

Voting ends THIS WEEK for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Delaware!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020. Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Here are the current standings for Delaware:

Best Ensemble

SPAMALOT - Candlelight Theatre - 2016 30%

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - RESIDENT ENSEMBLE PLAYERS - 2020 28%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - RESIDENT ENSEMBLE PLAYERS - 2020 28%

Best Theatre Staff

RESIDENT ENSEMBLE PLAYERS 61%

Candlelight Theatre 39%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Bob Kelly - CABARET - Candlelight Theatre - 2020 78%

Dann Dunn - CATS - Candlelight Theatre - 2011 22%

Performer Of The Decade

Kevin Austra - THE OUTSIDERS - Reedy Point Players - 2014 26%

Michael Gotch - ELEPHANT MAN - RESIDENT ENSEMBLE PLAYERS - 2020 26%

Tori Healy - FUNNY GIRL - Candlelight Theatre - 2017 15%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

CABARET - Candlelight Theatre - 2020 87%

SOUTH PACIFIC - Candlelight Theatre - 2019 13%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - RESIDENT ENSEMBLE PLAYERS - 2020 61%

LEND ME A TENOR - Candlelight Theatre - 2019 36%

INHERIT THE WIND - RESIDENT ENSEMBLE PLAYERS - 2020 3%

Set Design Of The Decade

Jeff Reim - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Candlelight Theatre - 2018 38%

Linda Buchanan - THE ELEPHANT MAN - RESIDENT ENSEMBLE PLAYERS - 2016 38%

Linda Buchanan - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - RESIDENT ENSEMBLE PLAYERS - 2020 23%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

RESIDENT ENSEMBLE PLAYERS 55%

Candlelight Theatre 45%