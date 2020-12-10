Just 3 Weeks To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards!

There's just three short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Delaware!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Here are the current standings for Delaware:

Best Ensemble

SPAMALOT - Candlelight Theatre - 2016 37%

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - RESIDENT ENSEMBLE PLAYERS - 2020 30%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - RESIDENT ENSEMBLE PLAYERS - 2020 20%

Best Theatre Staff

Candlelight Theatre 50%

RESIDENT ENSEMBLE PLAYERS 50%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Bob Kelly - CABARET - Candlelight Theatre - 2020 75%

Dann Dunn - CATS - Candlelight Theatre - 2011 25%

Performer Of The Decade

Tori Healy - FUNNY GIRL - Candlelight Theatre - 2017 20%

Kevin Austra - THE OUTSIDERS - Reedy Point Players - 2014 18%

Michael Gotch - ELEPHANT MAN - RESIDENT ENSEMBLE PLAYERS - 2020 16%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

CABARET - Candlelight Theatre - 2020 82%

SOUTH PACIFIC - Candlelight Theatre - 2019 18%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - RESIDENT ENSEMBLE PLAYERS - 2020 52%

LEND ME A TENOR - Candlelight Theatre - 2019 44%

INHERIT THE WIND - RESIDENT ENSEMBLE PLAYERS - 2020 4%

Set Design Of The Decade

Jeff Reim - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Candlelight Theatre - 2018 48%

Linda Buchanan - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - RESIDENT ENSEMBLE PLAYERS - 2020 30%

Linda Buchanan - THE ELEPHANT MAN - RESIDENT ENSEMBLE PLAYERS - 2016 22%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Candlelight Theatre 57%

RESIDENT ENSEMBLE PLAYERS 43%