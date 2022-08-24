I AM MY OWN WIFE Comes to Bootless Stageworks in October

Bootless Stageworks presents I AM MY OWN WIFE by Doug Wright in October.

I Am My Own Wife is an examination of the life of German antiquarian Charlotte von Mahlsdorf, born Lothar Berfelde, who killed her father when she was a young child and survived the Nazi and Communist regimes in East Berlin as a transgender woman.

The solo performed play premiered Off-Broadway in 2003 at Playwrights Horizons, and opened on Broadway later that year starring the incomparable, Jefferson Mays.

Starring Michael Sheldon as Charlotte von Mahlsdorf, et. al.

TICKETS: $25.00 Online Reserved Seating / $28.00 At-The-Door Day of Show

Performances run October 7-15.

I Am My Own Wife is best suited for audience members 16 years and older.

Due to the configuration of the theater seating for this show, late arrivals will be seated at the discretion of theater personnel. It is suggested you arrive at least 10 minutes in advance of the curtain time noted on your ticket.

I Am My Own Wife is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection.