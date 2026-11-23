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The first standings have been announced for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards, as of Monday, November 23. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

See a mistake? Please let us know here.

2026 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards - Current Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Madalynn Martino - CABARET - Smyrna Opera House 28%

Juliana Markel - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Delaware Children's Theatre 19%

Jasmine Bradley - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ovations Drama 11%

Kim Taylor - TUCK EVERLASTING - Everett Theatre 11%

Julianna Markel - CLUE - Kent County Theatre Guild 6%

Donald Garverick - NOISES OFF - Clear Space Theatre 5%

Donald Garverick - REEFER MADNESS - Clear Space Theatre 4%

Jessica Bostock - A CHORUS LINE: 50TH ANNIVERSARY - Milton Theatre 4%

Brooke Mitchell - MARY POPPINS - Possum Point Players 4%

Dawn Morningstar - CHICAGO - City Theater Company 4%

Devon Spencer lynch - MARY POPPINS - Possume Point Players 3%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sally Borghardt - CABARET - Smyrna Opera House 34%

VAL BEARDSLEY - A FEW GOOD MEN - Everett Theatre 24%

Jacey Brittingham - GREASE - Milton Theatre 12%

Timothy Lamont Cannon - ANNIE - Candlelight Theatre 12%

Jacey Brittingham and Bella Myers - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Milton Theatre 10%

Maura Owens - CHICAGO - City Theater Company 4%

Maura Owens - POTUS, OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - City Theater Company 4%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Bob Gatchel - CABARET - Smyrna Opera House 29%

Matt and Joy Truitt - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Delaware Children's Theatre 18%

Courtney Clarke - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ovations Drama 13%

KIM TAYLOR - TUCK EVERLASTING - Everett Theatre 11%

Donald Garverick - REEFER MADNESS - Clear Space Theatre 5%

Joe Gfaller - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Clear Space Theatre 4%

Renee Dobson - ANNIE - Candlelight Theatre 4%

Diana Cabell - SEUSSICAL - Milton Theatre 4%

Logan Hunter - MARY POPPINS - Possum Point Players 3%

Courtney Clarke/Jamie Depto - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Ovations Drama 3%

John Hulse - SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM - Possum Point Players 2%

James FitzSimmons - THE CHER SHOW - Clear Space Theatre 2%

Kerry Kristine McElrone - CHICAGO - City Theater Company 1%

Best Direction Of A Play

Ace Clark - CLUE - Delaware Children's Theatre 34%

BARRY SCHECHTER - A FEW GOOD MEN - Everett Theatre 28%

Donald Garverick - NOISES OFF - Clear Space Theatre 23%

Joseph Pukatsch - WEST PALM READERS - Wilmington Drama League 7%

Kristin Finger - POTUS, OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - City Theater Company 6%

Michael Gotch - HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED - University of Delaware - Hartshorn Theatre, Hartshorn Hall 4%

Best Ensemble

CABARET - Smyrna Opera House 28%

DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Delaware Children's Theatre 18%

FREAKY FRIDAY - Everett Theatre 11%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ovations Drama 9%

MARY POPPINS - Possum Point Players 5%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Clear Space Theatre 4%

GREASE - Milton Theatre 4%

A CHORUS LINE: 50TH ANNIVERSARY - Milton Theatre 3%

NOISES OFF - Clear Space Theatre 3%

CHICAGO - City Theater Company 3%

42ND STREET - Clear Space Professional Theatre Co 2%

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Ovations Drama 2%

REEFER MADNESS - Clear Space Theatre 2%

WEST PALM READERS - Wilmington Drama League 2%

NUNSENSE 2: THE SECOND COMING - Milton Theatre 1%

SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM - Possume Point Players 1%

FEARLESS IMPROV - City Theater Company 1%

POTUS, OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - City Theater Company 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Valerie Gatchel - CABARET - Smyrna Opera House 43%

Valerie Gatchel - A FEW GOOD MEN - Everett Theatre 21%

Valerie Gatchel - TUCK EVERLASTING - Everett Theatre 17%

Jason Burns - CHICAGO - City Theater Company 9%

Jason Burns - POTUS, OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - City Theater Company 6%

Aaron Cook & Ryan Squire - WEST PALM READERS - Wilmington Drama League 5%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Julie Lawrence - CABARET - Smyrna Opera House 43%

Samuel Mace - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Delaware Children's Theatre 31%

Doug Lutz - ANNIE - Candlelight Theatre 12%

Art Henry - MARY POPPINS - Possume Point Players 8%

Joe Trainor - CHICAGO - City Theater Company 5%

Best Musical

CABARET - Smyrna Opera House 24%

DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Delaware Children's Theatre 14%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ovations Drama 11%

ANNIE - Candlelight Theatre 8%

TUCK EVERLASTING - Everett Theatre 8%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Delaware Theatre Company 6%

FREAKY FRIDAY - Everett Theatre 5%

CLUE - Kent County Theatre Guild 5%

A CHORUS LINE: 50TH ANNIVERSARY - Milton Theatre 4%

REEFER MADNESS - Clear Space Theatre 3%

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Clear Space Theatre 3%

THE CHER SHOW - Clear Space Theatre 2%

CHICAGO - City Theater Company 2%

GREASE - Milton Theatre 2%

MARY POPPINS - Possum Point Players 1%

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Ovations Drama 1%

NUNSENSE 2: THE SECOND COMING - Milton Theatre 0%

Best Performer In A Musical

Lennon Heitz - CABARET - Smyrna Opera House 18%

Allyson Crane - ANNIE - Candlelight Theatre 10%

Ethan Halaby - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ovations Drama 7%

Lily Truitt - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Delaware Children's Theatre 6%

Delaney Goodman - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ovations Drama 6%

Bridget Gooley - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Delaware Theatre Company 5%

Lily Truitt - FREAKY FRIDAY - Everett Theatre 5%

Nathan Ridgley - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Delaware Children's Theatre 5%

Ashley Williams - REEFER MADNESS - Clear Space Theatre 4%

Celia Corbin - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ovations Drama 4%

Derek Noll - CABARET - Smyrna Opera House 4%

Elliot Larson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Possume Point Players 3%

JOSH TOWNSEND - TUCK EVERLASTING - Everett Theatre 3%

MASON BURGOYNE - TUCK EVERLASTING - Everett Theatre 3%

Jasmine Bradley - CABARET - Smyrna Opera House 3%

Tonya Baynes - CHICAGO - City Theater Company 2%

Jacey Brittingham - NUNSENSE 2: THE SECOND COMING - Milton Theatre 2%

Jen Shaerer - FREAKY FRIDAY - Everett Theatre 2%

Matt Whelan - REEFER MADNESS - Clear Space Theatre 1%

Victoria Healy - ANNIE - Candlelight Theatre 1%

Jett Gomez - REEFER MADNESS - Clear Space Theatre 1%

Christy Lewis - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Ovations Drama 1%

Malcolm S. Richardson - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Ovations Drama 1%

Dylan Geringer - CHICAGO - City Theater Company 0%

Jasmine Bradley - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Ovations Drama 0%

Best Performer In A Play

Lily Truitt - CLUE - Delaware Children's Theatre 18%

ANTHONY ALESSIA - A FEW GOOD MEN - Everett Theatre 18%

Nathan Ridgely - CLUE - Delaware Children's Theatre 12%

TIM FRYDL - A FEW GOOD MEN - Everett Theatre 10%

Devon Spencer lynch - NOISES OFF - Clear Space Theatre 9%

KATIE GORMAN - A FEW GOOD MEN - Everett Theatre 9%

Elizabeth Roe - NOISES OFF - Clear Space Theatre 6%

Natalie Howard - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Second Street Players 5%

Rick Nazzaro - NOISES OFF - Clear Space Theatre 4%

Caroline Lewis - MARY POPPINS - Possum Point Players 4%

Hassan El-Amin - HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED - University of Delaware - Hartshorn Theatre, Hartshorn Hall 2%

Peter Herrick - NOISES OFF - Clear Space Theatre 1%

Mary Carpenter - POTUS, OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - City Theater Company 1%

LaNeshe Miller White - POTUS, OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - City Theater Company 1%

Best Play

CLUE: ON STAGE - Delaware Children's Theatre 35%

A FEW GOOD MEN - Everett Theatre 30%

NOISES OFF - Clear Space Theatre 24%

POTUS, OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - City Theater Company 6%

WEST PALM READERS - Wilmington Drama League 5%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bob Gatchel - CABARET - Smyrna Opera House 31%

Eric Mann - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Delaware Children's Theatre 25%

BARRY SCHECHTER - A FEW GOOD MEN - Everett Theatre 16%

TESS MEREDITH-GREENE - RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Everett Theatre 11%

Jeff Reim - ANNIE - Candlelight Theatre 8%

Rick Neidig - CHICAGO - City Theater Company 4%

Rick Neidig - POTUS, OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - City Theater Company 4%

Dan Harkins - WEST PALM READERS - Wilmington Drama League 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Jasmine Bradley - CABARET - Smyrna Opera House 15%

Noah Webb - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Delaware Children's Theatre 10%

Allyson Crane - MARY POPPINS - Possume Point Players 9%

Autumn Birney - CABARET - Smyrna Opera House 7%

Delaney Goodman - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ovations Drama 6%

SPENCER WATTAY - TUCK EVERLASTING - Everett Theatre 6%

Autumn Birney - CLUE: The Musical - Kent County Theatre Guild 5%

Julia Provo - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ovations Drama 5%

Celia Corbin - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ovations Drama 4%

Alexa Lehnert - FREAKY FRIDAY - Everett Theatre 3%

Abby Lynne - NUNSENSE 2: THE SECOND COMING - Milton Theatre 3%

DUANE COTTRELL - TUCK EVERLASTING - Everett Theatre 3%

Ken Speir - CABARET - Smyrna Opera House 3%

Ahsley Williams - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Clear Space Theatre 3%

Kinlee Herman - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ovations Drama 3%

Maria Glockner - CABARET - Smyrna Opera House 2%

Rick Nazzaro - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Clear Space Theatre 2%

Breanna Lemerise - REEFER MADNESS - Clear Space Theatre 2%

Rick Nazarro - REEFER MADNESS - Clear Space Theatre 1%

Mia Mintz - A CHORUS LINE: 50TH ANNIVERSARY - Milton Theatre 1%

Finn kirk - MARY POPPINS - Possume Point Players 1%

Tristan Torres - CABARET - Smyrna Opera House 1%

Stephen Piergrossi - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Ovations Drama 1%

Autumn Jewel Hogan - CHICAGO - City Theater Company 1%

Elli Swain - DISNEY AND CAMERON MACKINTOSH'S MARY POPPINS - Possum Point Players 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Devon Spencer lynch - NOISES OFF - Clear Space Theatre 23%

JA'MARCUS OUTLEY - A FEW GOOD MEN - Everett Theatre 22%

Ken Speir - A FEW GOOD MEN - Everett Theatre 19%

Rick Nazzaro - NOISES OFF - Clear Space Theatre 10%

JOHN DAMIANI - THE CAROL BURNETT SHOW - Everett Theatre 8%

Jessica Jordan - POTUS, OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - City Theater Company 6%

Sydney Freihofer - NOISES OFF - Clear Space Theatre 5%

Heron Kennedy - POTUS, OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - City Theater Company 3%

Karen Getz - POTUS, OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - City Theater Company 2%

Jordan Fidalgo - POTUS, OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - City Theater Company 2%

Favorite Local Theatre

Smyrna Opera House 22%

Everett Theatre 20%

Delaware Children's Theatre 19%

Clear Space Theatre 11%

Milton Theatre 8%

Ovations Drama 7%

Wilmington Drama League 5%

Possum Point Players 3%

Milford's Second Street Players 2%

City Theater Company 2%

Schwartz center for the arts 1%

The race is on for the Delaware Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 CABARET Smyrna Opera House 24% 2 DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL Delaware Children's Theatre 14% 3 LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Ovations Drama 11% 4 ANNIE Candlelight Theatre 8% 5 TUCK EVERLASTING Everett Theatre 8% Best Play 1 CLUE: ON STAGE Delaware Children's Theatre 35% 2 A FEW GOOD MEN Everett Theatre 30% 3 NOISES OFF Clear Space Theatre 24% 4 POTUS, OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE City Theater Company 6% 5 WEST PALM READERS Wilmington Drama League 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Smyrna Opera House 22% 2 Everett Theatre 20% 3 Delaware Children's Theatre 19% 4 Clear Space Theatre 11% 5 Milton Theatre 8% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Lennon Heitz - CABARET Smyrna Opera House 18% 2 Allyson Crane - ANNIE Candlelight Theatre 10% 3 Ethan Halaby - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Ovations Drama 7% 4 Lily Truitt - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL Delaware Children's Theatre 6% 5 Delaney Goodman - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Ovations Drama 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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