Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Cast Set for ELF: THE MUSICAL at Milton Theatre This Holiday Season
Bryant Cobb stars as Buddy opposite Nadia Jewel Vito, with direction and choreography by Jessica Bostock.
The Milton Theatre has revealed the cast and creative team for its upcoming holiday production of Elf: The Musical. Running from November 19 through December 13 for a limited engagement of 23 performances, this heartwarming adaptation of the beloved New Line Cinema holiday classic will bring holiday spirit to Delaware audiences.
Based on the cherished 2003 film, Elf: The Musical follows Buddy, a young orphan who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is raised as an elf at the North Pole. Unaware of his true origins, Buddy's enormous size and poor toy-making skills eventually lead him to uncover the truth. With Santa's blessing, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, discover his true identity, and help the Big Apple rediscover the true meaning of Christmas.
Leading the production are Director and Choreographer Jessica Bostock and Music Director Tommy Bergeron. Taking on the iconic, candy-loving role of Buddy is Bryant Cobb, whose regional credits include Heartbreak Hotel, Million Dollar Quartet, The Rocky Horror Show, SpongeBob: The Musical, and Saw: The Musical. Joining him as the unenthusiastic department store worker who catches Buddy's eye is New York-based actor and Boston Conservatory graduate Nadia Jewel Vito as Jovie, returning to the Milton Theatre following standout turns in Sweeney Todd, Grease (Rizzo), and The Rocky Horror Show (Columbia).
Audiobook narrator Jordan Kilgore (A Chorus Line, Sweeney Todd, Pretty Woman) stars as Buddy's workaholic father, Walter Hobbs, alongside Laura Frye as Emily Hobbs. The role of Michael Hobbs will be shared by Allyson Crane and Penelope Bohl.
Rounding out the principal cast are Caitie L. Moss (Sweeney Todd, national tour of A Christmas Carol) as the cheerful office secretary Deb, Max Nelson (Jersey Boys, Chicago, AMC's The American West) as Santa Claus, and seasoned regional veteran Paul Weagraff (Oklahoma!, Annie, Joseph...) as the demanding publisher Mr. Greenway.
The ensemble and supporting cast feature Brandon Santos as Store Manager/Ensemble (covering Santa, Greenway, and Walter), Hunter McCauley as Chadwick/Ensemble, Chris Graham as Matthews/Ensemble (Buddy understudy), Samantha Campbell as Mrs. Claus/Ensemble (Emily understudy), Kinsey Calderone as Ensemble (Deb understudy), Sierra Steinberg as Ensemble (Jovie understudy), Lexis Trechak as Ensemble (Dance Captain and Female Ensemble Cover), Isaiah Byrd as Ensemble (Store Manager and Chadwick understudy), Ben Allen Carter as Ensemble (Matthews understudy), Chamberlin Little as Ensemble (Male Ensemble Cover), and Avery Parker and Bryn Myers alternating as the Store Kid.
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