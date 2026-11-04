13: THE MUSICAL to be Presented at Clear Space Theatre With Young Performers

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Clear Space Theatre Company will celebrate the next generation of performers this November with two Arts Institute events: the Spotlight on Young Performers production of 13: The Musical, running November 13–15, and an all-new fall semester Arts Institute Showcase and 2027 Arts Institute season announcement on November 17. The showcase will feature performances from Broadway Bound, Broadway Bound Around Town, Spotlight on Young Performers, and Legends.

Throughout the showcase, news of Clear Space's 2027 Arts Institute offerings will be shared, including titles for 2027 summer camps and details about several new programs. These events are opportunities to celebrate the talent, dedication, and growth of Arts Institute students over the past semester of study and rehearsal.

13: The Musical

The cast of 13: The Musical, Clear Space's fall Spotlight on Young Performers production features young people from across southern Delaware, in roles written for young performers by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown. The cast includes Noah Webb as Evan, Lily Truitt as Patrice, Mark Succarotte as Archie, Wesley Mann as Brett, Ruby Quinn as Kendra, Elliot Larsen as Lucy, Natalie Howard as Eddie, Lyla Clara as Malcom, Jordan Willey as Charlotte, Adrianna Williams as Cassie, Ellie Dupre as Molly, Tripp Bledsoe as Simon, and Noah Kunde as Richie. Rounding out the cast are ensemble members Sam Bouloucon, Elke Brockway, Elena Capiro, Greta Craney, Henry Gardner, Elin Gentry, Charlotte Parranto, Farrah Pastor, Julia Petito, Abigail Rausch, Ryley Spencer, Cecilia Sydell, Grace Tunnell, McKayla Veith, Ginny Westphal, and Brooke Young.

13: The Musical is a heartwarming and hilarious coming-of-age musical featuring music and lyrics by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown. The story explores the challenges of growing up, fitting in, navigating friendships, and discovering who you are at an age when everything seems to be changing. Performances are offered November 13 at 7pm, November 14 at 2pm & 7pm, and November 15 at 7pm on the Clear Space mainstage at 20 Baltimore Avenue in Rehoboth Beach.

The Clear Space Arts Institute Spotlight on Young Performers program is the perfect group to bring to life 13: The Musical to the stage. Spotlight on Young Performers is designed for students who wish to focus more specifically on a higher level of dramatic studies after completing our signature Broadway Bound program. Students are guided through the rehearsal process, putting together a production, and working as an ensemble in a fully staged junior production of a Broadway musical.

Spotlight on Young Performers is only one program of the Arts Institute at Clear Space. This semester, Clear Space offered weekly classes serving all age ranges: Babies on Broadway serving ages 3-6, Broadway Legends serving ages 50 and above, and Broadway Bound, serving students in grades 1-6. In addition, thanks to generous support from the Longwood Foundation, Clear Space celebrated an Arts Institute milestone by launching a satellite class at the Lewes Library: Broadway Bound Around Town, providing additional opportunities for students in grades 1-3.

Fall Arts Institute Showcase & 2027 Arts Institute Season Announcement

On November 17, students from all classes will conclude their semester with a showcase open to the public featuring performances from each class. This showcase will be a first at Clear Space, giving students an opportunity to share the stage with other classes to demonstrate the skills, confidence, and creativity they've developed through the semester. The showcase will also offer families and community members an exciting first look at what's ahead for the Clear Space Arts Institute. Clear Space will announce upcoming Arts Institute camps for 2027 and new additions for expanded programming opportunities. Students and parents of students are encouraged to attend an evening of entertainment and exciting announcements.

The showcase will begin at 6:30pm on the Clear Space mainstage at 20 Baltimore Avenue in Rehoboth Beach. No advance reservations are required for this free event.

The Arts Institute is a pillar of Clear Space's mission to create memorable experiences that unite and enrich our community through live theater and arts-based learning. Clear Space's commitment to providing young performers with opportunities to learn, grow, and perform has been part of the company's DNA since its first season. Over 20+ years the company has reached over 20,000 young people in Sussex County through these programs.

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