My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Voting Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards
Vote for your favorites through December 31st, 2026.
Voting is now open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards.
The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.
Winners will be announced in January!
Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever - with over double the nominees over the previous year. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
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Santa Claus: The Musical and The Gift of Christmas
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What Became of Us
The Human Race Theatre (4/07-4/18)
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Hell's Kitchen
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Hamilton
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Hamilton (Angelica Company)
Schuster Performing Arts Center [Mead Theatre] (3/30-4/11)
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Job
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Reindeer Sessions
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Clue
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A Midsummer Night's Dream
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