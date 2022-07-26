Schuster Center To Celebrate On-Site Starbucks Grand Opening

Stop by the Wintergarden of the Schuster Center on Thursday, July 28 to celebrate the Grand Opening of our Starbucks. All grande handcrafted beverages will be $2 and there will be gift card giveaways throughout the day!

Starbucks hours are 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on weekends. On show nights at the Schuster Center, Starbucks will be open through the beginning of the production.

