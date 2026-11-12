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REINDEER SESSIONS to Return to The Human Race Theatre Company

The production will play the Loft Theatre in downtown Dayton, with Jeffrey P. Heater serving as scenic designer.

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REINDEER SESSIONS to Return to The Human Race Theatre Company

Eric Ulloa's Reindeer Sessions will make its return to The Human Race Theatre Company this December. After a fight that broke a certain red nose, Blitzen finds himself assigned to anger management therapy with Dr. Arbor. Until now, Blitzen has been a model employee at Kringle Enterprises, so it's up to Dr. Arbor to get to the bottom of his outburst. Reindeer Sessions will play in the Loft Theatre in downtown Dayton, December 9 – 20, 2026.

Igor Goldin (A Christmas Story, 26 Pebbles) returns to Dayton to direct. Reprising their roles from the world premiere, the cast features Yellow Springs, Ohio resident Teri Clark Linden (last season's Hay Fever) as Dr. Arbor and Dayton native Rico Romalus Parker (Barbecue, The Hot Wing King) as Blitzen.

Joining Goldin on the production team are: Jeffrey P. Heater, Scenic Design; Kelsey Gallagher, Lighting Design; Ameera Ansari, Costume Design; Brando Triantafallou, Sound Design; Sarah Gomes, Props; Louis B. Crocco, Stage Manager, Ana Sofia Gomez, Assistant Stage Manager.

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