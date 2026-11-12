REINDEER SESSIONS to Return to The Human Race Theatre Company

NEW! Dayton Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dayton & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Eric Ulloa's Reindeer Sessions will make its return to The Human Race Theatre Company this December. After a fight that broke a certain red nose, Blitzen finds himself assigned to anger management therapy with Dr. Arbor. Until now, Blitzen has been a model employee at Kringle Enterprises, so it's up to Dr. Arbor to get to the bottom of his outburst. Reindeer Sessions will play in the Loft Theatre in downtown Dayton, December 9 – 20, 2026.

Igor Goldin (A Christmas Story, 26 Pebbles) returns to Dayton to direct. Reprising their roles from the world premiere, the cast features Yellow Springs, Ohio resident Teri Clark Linden (last season's Hay Fever) as Dr. Arbor and Dayton native Rico Romalus Parker (Barbecue, The Hot Wing King) as Blitzen.

Joining Goldin on the production team are: Jeffrey P. Heater, Scenic Design; Kelsey Gallagher, Lighting Design; Ameera Ansari, Costume Design; Brando Triantafallou, Sound Design; Sarah Gomes, Props; Louis B. Crocco, Stage Manager, Ana Sofia Gomez, Assistant Stage Manager.

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Make us a preferred source and our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Not now

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Love Theater in Dayton? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming