Permits Filed For New Starbucks Cafe at the Schuster Center

A new Starbucks café is coming to downtown Dayton and it will be located in the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center, announced Dayton Live today. The popular coffee destination will be located in a part of the space formerly occupied by Citilites Restaurant & Bar in the Kettering Wintergarden of the Schuster Center.

Permits are being filed with the county and city as required by law.

Victoria Theatre Association d.b.a. Dayton Live will be granted a license to operate this new Starbucks café and anticipates the entire permitting and build-out process to be complete for a grand opening date sometime in the spring of 2022.

More information will be available at a later date once a timeline for opening has been confirmed.