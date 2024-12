Last Chance To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards; THE MUSIC MAN at Brookville Community Theatre Leads Best Musical!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This is the last chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Dayton Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Chey Williford - THE MUSIC MAN - Brookville Community Theatre 37%

Allison Gabert & Chris Beiser - WEST SIDE STORY - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 29%

Christeen Stridsberg - CHICAGO - Wittenberg University 19%

Jaime Burnham - ADDAMS FAMILY - CPAM; Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 12%

Chris Beiser - GUYS & DOLLS - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 3%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Janet Powell - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Beavercreek Community Theatre 27%

Ameera Ansari - REINDEER SESSIONS - The Human Race/Dayton Live 25%

Barney George - THE KITE RUNNER - The Human Race/Dayton Live 10%

Merci Erb - WIZARD OF OZ - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 10%

Liz Bayes - THE NIGHTMAN COMETH - THE “IT’S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA TRIBUTE MUSICAL” - Englewood Cinema 6%

Xen Johnson - KELLY THE DESTROYER AND THE SEVEN COBRAS - Wright State University 6%

Molly Walz - SHIPWRECKED! AN ENTERTAINMENT - THE AMAZING ADVENTURES OF LOUIS DE ROUGEMONT (AS TOLD BY HIMSELF) - The Human Race/Dayton Live 5%

Leslie monig - MUSIC MAN - Brookville Community theatre 4%

Merci Erb - GUYS & DOLLS - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 4%

Merci Erb - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 3%



Best Direction Of A Musical

James Nelson - THE MUSIC MAN - Brookville Community Theatre 31%

Mackensie King - TITLE OF SHOW - TheatreLab Dayton 20%

Joe Deer - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Wright State University 17%

Jaime Burnham - SEUSSICAL - CPAM; Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 6%

Chris Beiser - THE WIZARD OF OZ - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 4%

Quentin Hammock - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - CPAM; Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 4%

Philip Drennen - INTO THE WOODS - TheatreLab Dayton 3%

Chris Beiser - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 2%

Chris Beiser - WEST SIDE STORY - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 2%

John Detty - THE NIGHTMAN COMETH - THE “IT’S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA TRIBUTE MUSICAL” - Englewood Cinema 2%

Michael Hernandez-Phillips - CHICAGO - Wittenberg University 2%

James Cordes - KELLY THE DESTROYER AND THE SEVEN COBRAS - Wright State University 2%

Matthew W. Smith - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Beavercreek Community Theatre 2%

Jamie Cordes - KELLY THE DESTROYER VERSUS THE SPRINGFIELD COBRAS - Wright State University 1%

Chris Beiser - GUYS & DOLLS - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Sara Bortz/Misty White - THE ELEPHANT MAN - Brookville Community Theatre 31%

Allie Haines - MISERY - TheatreLab Dayton 22%

Greg Hellems - SHIPWRECKED! AN ENTERTAINMENT - THE AMAZING ADVENTURES OF LOUIS DE ROUGEMONT (AS TOLD BY HIMSELF) - The Human Race Theatre Company 18%

Jaime Burnham - STUART LITTLE - CPAM; Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 7%

Jacob Sawtelle - A SEUSSIFIED CHRISTMAS CAROL - CPAM; Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 5%

Jonathan Emmert - HARVEY - Brookville Community Theatre 3%

Lisa Marling - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Preble Players 3%

Bonnie Bertelson - STUCK AT HOME - Brookville Community theatre 2%

Marya Spring Cordes - PEERLESS - The Human Race Theatre Company 2%

Yari Cervas - THE MINOTAUR - Wittenberg University 1%

Igor Goldin - REINDEER SESSIONS - The Human Race Theatre Company 1%

Adrienne Gibbons Oehlers - ANGELS IN AMERICA, PART ONE: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Wittenberg University 1%

Giles Croft - THE KITE RUNNER - The Human Race/Dayton Live 1%

Philip Drennen - MISERY - TheatreLab Dayton 1%

Marya Spring Cordes - PEERLESS - The Human Race/Dayton Live 1%

Igor Goldin - REINDEER SESSIONS - The Human Race/Dayton Live 0%



Best Ensemble

THE MUSIC MAN - Brookville Community Theatre 28%

TITLE OF SHOW - TheatreLab Dayton 19%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Wright State University 17%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 7%

ADDAMS FAMILY - CPAM; Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 5%

SEUSSICAL - CPAM; Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 3%

CABARET - Wright State University 2%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Preble Players 2%

THE NIGHTMAN COMETH - THE “IT’S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA TRIBUTE MUSICAL” - Englewood Cinema 2%

STUCK AT HOME - Brookville Community theatre 2%

SHIPWRECKED! AN ENTERTAINMENT - THE AMAZING ADVENTURES OF LOUIS DE ROUGEMONT (AS TOLD BY HIMSELF) - The Human Race/Dayton Live 2%

INTO THE WOODS - TheatreLab Dayton 1%

CHICAGO - Wittenberg University 1%

GUYS & DOLLS - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 1%

BUS STOP - Brookville Community theatre 1%

THE ELEPHANT MAN - Brookville Community Theatre 1%

SHEAR MADNESS - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 1%

SISTER ACT - INNOVAtheatre 1%

FLIGHT OF THE LAWNCHAIR MAN - Dayton Theatre Guild 1%

KELLY THE DESTROYER AND THE SEVEN COBRAS - Wright State University 1%

PEERLESS - The Human Race Theatre Company 1%

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 1%

REINDEER SESSIONS - The Human Race Theatre Company 1%

MUSIC MAN - Brookville Community Theatre 0%

ANGELS IN AMERICA, PART ONE: MILLENIUM APPROACHES - Wittenberg University 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Andrew Darr - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Beavercreek Community Theatre 35%

Zachary West - KELLY THE DESTROYER AND THE SEVEN COBRAS - Wright State University 21%

Geoff Fishburn - THE WIZARD OF OZ - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 10%

Charles Balfour - THE KITE RUNNER - The Human Race/Dayton Live 6%

Bonnie Bertelson - STUCK AT HOME - Brookville Community theatre 5%

Geoff Fishburn - WEST SIDE STORY - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 4%

Edward Huber - GUYS & DOLLS - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 4%

Richard Lee Waldeck - THE ENCHANTED COTTAGE - Dayton Theatre Guild 4%

John Rensel - SHIPWRECKED! AN ENTERTAINMENT - THE AMAZING ADVENTURES OF LOUIS DE ROUGEMONT (AS TOLD BY HIMSELF) - The Human Race/Dayton Live 4%

Kris Byerly - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 3%

Erica Flory - THE MINOTAUR - Wittenberg University 3%

Mark Bell - STUCK AT HOME - Brookville Community theatre 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

F Wade Russo - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Wright State University 40%

Becky Barrett-Jones - THE WIZARD OF OZ - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 28%

Meghan Slowik - WEST SIDE STORY - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 8%

Devlan Taylor - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - CPAM; Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 7%

Devlan Taylor - SEUSSICAL - CPAM; Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 5%

Lorri Topping - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Beavercreek Community Theatre 4%

Becky Barrett-Jones - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 4%

Matt Ebright - KELLY THE DESTROYER AND THE SEVEN COBRAS - Wright State Unuversity 4%



Best Musical

THE MUSIC MAN - Brookville Community Theatre 25%

TITLE OF SHOW - TheatreLab Dayton 18%

WEST SIDE STORY - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 16%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 8%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Wright State University 6%

ADDAMS FAMILY - CPAM; Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 6%

SEUSSICAL - CPAM; Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 4%

MUSIC MAN - Brookville Community Theatre 3%

CABARET - Wright State University 2%

THE NIGHTMAN COMETH - THE “IT’S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA TRIBUTE MUSICAL” - Englewood Cinema 2%

INTO THE WOODS - TheatreLab Dayton 2%

A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Beavercreek Community Theatre 2%

FLIGHT OF THE LAWNCHAIR MAN - Dayton Theatre Guild 1%

CHICAGO - Wittenberg University 1%

IS THERE LIFE AFTER HIGH SCHOOL? - Dayton Playhouse 1%

KELLY THE DESTROYER AND THE SEVEN COBRAS - Wright State University 1%

THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 1%

GUYS & DOLLS - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Kendal Garrett - THE MUSIC MAN - Brookville Community Theatre 28%

Raef Norgaard - AMERICAN IDIOT - INNOVAtheatre 25%

Stephanie Garcia - WEST SIDE STORY - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 16%

Addison Haines - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - CPAM; Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 6%

Kirsten Cox - SEUSSICAL - CPAM; Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 3%

Jonathan Pendergrass - THE WIZARD OF OZ - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 3%

Lindsay Bates - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Wright State University 2%

Lexi Lambert - THE MUSIC MAN - Brookville Community Theatre 2%

Atlas Kessinger - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Wright State University 2%

Nate Marcum - THE WIZARD OF OZ - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 2%

Ty Smith - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Beavercreek Community Theatre 2%

Atlas Kessinger - KELLY THE DESTROYER AND THE SEVEN COBRAS - Wright State University 1%

Marco Giacona - WEST SIDE STORY - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 1%

John Detty - THE NIGHTMAN COMETH - THE “IT’S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA TRIBUTE MUSICAL” - Englewood Cinema 1%

Sarah Roddey - THE NIGHTMAN COMETH - THE “IT’S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA TRIBUTE MUSICAL” - Englewood Cinema 1%

Ashley James - CHICAGO - Wittenberg University 1%

Josh Hughes - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Beavercreek Community Theatre 1%

Philip Drennen - TITLE OF SHOW - TheatreLab Dayton 1%

Abby Moore - CHICAGO - Wittenberg University 0%

Brian Laughlin - THE MUSIC MAN - Brookville Community Theatre 0%

Madison Stapleton - THE NIGHTMAN COMETH - THE “IT’S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA TRIBUTE MUSICAL” - Englewood Cinema 0%

Jake Spicer - THE NIGHTMAN COMETH - THE “IT’S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA TRIBUTE MUSICAL” - Englewood Cinema 0%



Best Performer In A Play

Kailee Hoskins - BUS STOP - Brookville Community Theatre 33%

Bruce Cromer - SHIPWRECKED! AN ENTERTAINMENT - THE AMAZING ADVENTURES OF LOUIS DE ROUGEMONT (AS TOLD BY HIMSELF) - The Human Race Theatre Company 29%

Charlie MacPherson - STUART LITTLE - CPAM; Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 8%

Karie-Lee Sutherland - SHEAR MADNESS - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 4%

Rebecca Caplinger - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Preble Players 4%

Chris Beiser - SHEAR MADNESS - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 3%

Faeryn Bass - ALICE BY HEART - Sinclair Theatre 2%

Al Yarcho - HARVEY - Brookville Community Theatre 2%

Teri Clark Linden - REINDEER SESSIONS - The Human Race/Dayton Live 2%

Dylan Jackson - SHEAR MADNESS - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 2%

Rico Romulus Parker - REINDEER SESSIONS - The Human Race/Dayton Live 2%

Carlos Baez, Jr. - THE ELEPHANT MAN - Brookville Community Theatre 1%

Lorelai Wells - STUCK AT HOME - Brookville Community theatre 1%

Ashley Leifheit - STUCK AT HOME - Brookville Community theatre 1%

Palini Sunkara - PEERLESS - The Human Race Theatre Company 1%

Alain Alejandro - STUCK AT HOME - Brookville Community theatre 1%

Jamie Pavlofsky - IS THERE LIFE AFTER HIGH SCHOOL - Dayton Playhouse 1%

K.L. Storer - SUPERIOR DONUTS - Dayton Theatre Guild 1%

Derek Combs - STUCK AT HOME - Brookville Community theatre 1%

Mark Van Luvender - THE ELEPHANT MAN - Brookville Community Theatre 1%

OIiver York - ANGELS IN AMERICA, PART ONE - Wittenberg University 1%

Price Dunlap - IS THERE LIFE AFTER HIGH SCHOOL? - Dayton Playhouse 0%

Elinore Wells - STUCK AT HOME - Brookville Community theatre 0%

Emily Randall - ANGELS IN AMERICA, PART ONE - Wittenberg University 0%

Kai Reeves - THE MINOTAUR - Wittenberg University 0%



Best Play

THE ELEPHANT MAN - Brookville Community Theatre 28%

MISERY - TheatreLab Dayton 20%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Preble Players 18%

STUART LITTLE - CPAM; Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 9%

SHEAR MADNESS - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 6%

THE KITE RUNNER - The Human Race/Dayton Live 4%

BUS STOP - Brookville Community theatre 4%

STUCK AT HOME - Brookville Community Theatre 2%

ANGELS IN AMERICA, PART ONE - Wittenberg University 2%

HARVEY - Brookville Community Theatre 2%

PEERLESS - The Human Race Theatre Company 2%

REINDEER SESSIONS - The Human Race Theatre Company 2%

THE MINOTAUR - Wittenberg University 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Matt Robbins - BUS STOP - Brookville Community Theatre 35%

'Red' Newman - THE ENCHANTED COTTAGE - Dayton Theatre Guild 32%

Gabe Davidson - THE WIZARD OF OZ - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 7%

Anna Hunter - KELLY THE DESTROYER AND THE SEVEN COBRAS - Wright State University 5%

Chris Harmon - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Sinclair Theatre 5%

Gabe Davidson - WEST SIDE STORY - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 3%

Jessica Detty - THE NIGHTMAN COMETH - THE “IT’S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA TRIBUTE MUSICAL” - Englewood Cinema 3%

Chris Harmon - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Beavercreek Community Theatre 2%

D. Tristan Cupp - SHIPWRECKED! AN ENTERTAINMENT - THE AMAZING ADVENTURES OF LOUIS DE ROUGEMONT (AS TOLD BY HIMSELF) - The Human Race/Dayton Live 1%

Gabe Davidson - GUYS & DOLLS - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 1%

Jeff Heater - REINDEER SESSIONS - The Human Race Theatre Company 1%

Dave Gabert - GRUMPY OLD MEN - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 1%

Darin Keesing - ANGELS IN AMERICA, PART ONE - Wittenberg University 1%

Darin Keesing - CHICAGO - Wittenberg University 1%

Darin Keesing - THE MINOTAUR - Wittenberg University 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

James Dunlap - KELLY THE DESTROYER AND THE SEVEN COBRAS - Wright State University 43%

Styler mcneely - MISERY - TheatreLab Dayton 33%

James Dunlap - PEERLESS - The Human Race Theatre Company 9%

Mark Bell - STUCK AT HOME - Brookvile Community Theatre 8%

Yari Cervas - THE MINOTAUR - Wittenberg University 7%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Kevin Willardson - THE MUSIC MAN - Brookville Community Theatre 29%

Tina de Alderete - WEST SIDE STORY - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 23%

Alexia Varney - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 16%

Cheryl Salzman - THE WIZARD OF OZ - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 7%

Lindsay Bates - CABARET - Wright State University 4%

Ed Iverson - THE WIZARD OF OZ - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 3%

Karie-Lee Sutherland - THE WIZARD OF OZ - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 3%

Eli Peel - KELLY THE DESTROYER AND THE SEVEN COBRAS - Wright State University 2%

Sheryl Koontz - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 2%

John Dorney - GUYS & DOLLS - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 2%

James Robert Newton - KELLY THE DESTROYER VERSUS THE SPRINGFIELD COBRAS - Wright State University 2%

Richard Young - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Beavercreek Community Theatre 2%

Jessica Detty - THE NIGHTMAN COMETH - THE “IT’S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA TRIBUTE MUSICAL” - Englewood Cinema 1%

Kathy Kuhbander - THE MUSIC MAN - Brookville Community Theatre 1%

Liz Bayes - THE NIGHTMAN COMETH - THE “IT’S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA TRIBUTE MUSICAL” - Englewood Cinema 1%

Mary Tarkany - THE MUSIC MAN - Brookvile Community Theatre 1%

David Thomas (Dr Sawyer) - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 1%

Lilly Petty - THE MUSIC MAN - Brookville Community Theatre 1%

Paul Hernandez - GUYS & DOLLS - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 1%

Rebecca Hensley - THE MUSIC MAN - Brookville Community Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

James Nelson - BUS STOP - Brookville Community Theatre 33%

Andrew Ian Adams - SHIPWRECKED! AN ENTERTAINMENT - THE AMAZING ADVENTURES OF LOUIS DE ROUGEMONT (AS TOLD BY HIMSELF) - The Human Race Theatre Company 30%

Linda Dew - SHEAR MADNESS - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 6%

Anne VanDercook - BUS STOP - Brookville Community Theatre 6%

Shonita Joshi - SHIPWRECKED! AN ENTERTAINMENT - THE AMAZING ADVENTURES OF LOUIS DE ROUGEMONT (AS TOLD BY HIMSELF) - The Human Race/Dayton Live 4%

Caitlin Larsen Deer - THE ENCHANTED COTTAGE - Dayton Theatre Guild 3%

John Dorney - SHEAR MADNESS - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 3%

Ellie Wells - STUCK AT HOME - Brookville Community theatre 3%

Zeke Williford - BUS STOP - Brookville Community Theatre 2%

Sheryl Koontz - THE ELEPHANT MAN - Brookville Community Theatre 2%

Lisa Marling - STUCK AT HOME - Brookvile Community Theatre 2%

Matthew Shanahan - PEERLESS - The Human Race Theatre Company 1%

Misty White - HARVEY - Brookville Community Theatre 1%

John Wysong - THE ELEPHANT MAN - Brookville Community Theatre 1%

Derek Combs - THE ELEPHANT MAN - Brookville Community Theatre 1%

Bryana Bentley - ANGRY, RAUCOUS, AND SHAMELESSLY GORGEOUS - The Human Race Theatre Company 1%

Isla Jackle - STUCK AT HOME - Brookville Community theatre 1%

Lucas Hummel - ANGELS IN AMERICA, PART ONE - Wittenberg University 1%

Madison Wells - THE ELEPHANT MAN - Brookville Community Theatre 1%

Karen Righter - THE ENCHANTED COTTAGE - Dayton Theatre Guild 0%

Matt Fletcher - HARVEY - Brookville Community Theatre 0%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

BED TIME STORIES (AS TOLD BY OUR DAD) (WHO MESSED THEM UP) - Springboro Community Theater 43%

A YEAR WITH FROG & TOAD - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 30%

SEUSSICAL - CPAM; Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 9%

STUCK AT HOME - Brookville Community theatre 6%

A SEUSSIFIED CHRISTMAS CAROL - CPAM; Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 4%

MISS NELSON IS MISSING - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 4%

STUART LITTLE - CPAM; Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 4%



Favorite Local Theatre

The Brookville Community Theatre 29%

Wright State University 23%

TheatreLab Dayton 20%

La Comedia Dinner Theatre 8%

CPAM; Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 8%

Preble Players 3%

The Human Race Theatre Company 3%

Dayton playhouse 2%

Yellow Brick Theater 1%

Brookvile Community Theatre 1%

Beavercreek Community Theatre 1%

Xenia Area Community Theater 1%

Dayton Theatre Guild 1%

Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre 0%



Comments

