Just 3 Weeks To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards!

There's just three short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Dayton!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Dayton:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Joe Deer Wright State University 18%

Krissy Brown Springfield Arts Council 18%

Douglas Merk Muse Machine 14%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

South Dayton School of Dance 34%

Gary Geis Dance Studio 25%

Funk Lab Dance Center 24%

Best Ensemble

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Troy Civic Theatre - 2019 20%

DEARLY DEPARTED - Brookville Community Theatre - 2018 9%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Muse Machine - 2020 8%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Uno Pizzeria and Grill 40%

Coco's Bistro 12%

Mudlick Tap House 11%

Best Theatre Staff

Brookville Community Theatre 15%

Dayton Playhouse 14%

Muse Machine 14%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Muse Machine 56%

Yellow Brick Theater 9%

Vandalia Youth Theatre 8%

Costume Design of the Decade

Olivia Dakin - GUYS AND DOLLS - Dare 2 Defy Productions - 2017 100%

Anne Heitker - SPAMALOT - Beavercreek Community Theatre - 2014 0

Geri Nichols - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Troy Civic Theatre - 2020 0

Dancer Of The Decade

Liz Maxson - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Troy Civic Theatre - 2019 34%

Alex Skarmeas - NEWSIES - La Comedia Dinner Theatre - 2019 26%

Kiersten Farmer - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN - Dayton Playhouse - 2019 11%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Brian Sharp - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Miami Valley Symphony - 2016 18%

James Nelson - MARY POPPINS - Brookville Community Theatre - 2018 14%

Jeffrey Polk - IN THE HEIGHTS - Muse Machine - 2020 12%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Tim Rezesh - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Dayton Playhouse - 2019 19%

Joe Deer - AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS - The Human Race Theatre Company - 2019 16%

Debbi Robbins - DEARLY DEPARTED - Brookville Community Theatre - 2018 15%

Favorite Social Media

Muse Machine 39%

Dare 2 Defy Productions 22%

The Human Race Theatre Company 19%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Caryl D. Philips 42%

The Robinson Foundation - Troy Civic Theatre 34%

Park National Bank 23%

Lighting Design of the Decade

John Falkenbach - SWEENEY TODD - Beavercreek Community Theatre - 2015 16%

John Rensel - LIZZIE - The Human Race Theatre Company - 2019 16%

Derek Dunavent - CHAPATTI - Troy Civic Theatre - 2018 15%

Original Script Of The Decade

Eric Ulloa - 26 PEBBLES - The Human Race Theatre Company - 2017 27%

Rachel Roebuck-Howard - IF THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS WHO STOLE SPRING - Xenia Area Community Theatre - 2018 22%

Dan Hunt - THE LAST PIRATES OF THE VAST GOLDEN TREASURE - Clark State Community College - 2018 21%

Performer Of The Decade

James Nelson - THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Brookville Community Theatre - 2020 11%

Becky Barrett-Jones - MAMMA MIA - La Comedia Dinner Theatre - 2017 8%

Doug Gibbons - NEXT TO NORMAL - Troy Civic Theatre - 2018 7%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

MARY POPPINS - Brookville Community Theatre - 2018 12%

MAMMA MIA - Muse Machine - 2019 9%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Troy Civic Theatre - 2018 8%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Dayton Playhouse - 2019 18%

RUMORS - Brookville Community Theatre - 2019 17%

26 PEBBLES - The Human Race Theatre Company - 2017 10%

Set Design Of The Decade

Matt Robbins - INTO THE WOODS - Brookville Community Theatre - 2015 14%

Dan Hunt - OLIVER - Springfield Arts Council Summer Arts Festival - 2018 11%

Chris Newman - SEUSSICAL - Dare 2 Defy Productions - 2017 7%

Sound Design of the Decade

Jennifer Kaufman - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Troy Civic Theatre - 2019 33%

Jason Vogel - CHICAGO - Springboro Community Theatre - 2019 30%

Jay Brunner - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - The Human Race Theatre Company - 2019 19%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

The Dayton Playhouse 18%

Muse Machine 16%

La Comedia Dinner Theatre 14%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Dayton Live 34%

Culture Works 23%

Springfield Arts Council 23%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Brad Mattingly - LES MISERABLES - Miami Valley Symphony - 2014 18%

Elainah Skaroupka - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Brookville Community Theatre - 2019 15%

Sarah Viola - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Dayton Playhouse - 2020 10%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Brian Sharp 31%

Lois & Don Bigler 11%

Mackensie King 11%