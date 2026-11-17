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In response to comments made publicly by a representative of Dayton Philharmonic musicians, the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance (DPAA) reaffirmed its respect for its musicians, its commitment to reaching a fair labor agreement, and its responsibility to sustain the Philharmonic, Ballet, and Opera together.

'Dayton's performing arts are a treasured part of our community, and our musicians are extraordinary artists whose contributions are essential to that legacy,' said Joe Zehenny, chair of DPAA's Board of Trustees. 'One meaningful example is The Nutcracker, a cherished holiday tradition for Dayton families. This year, 2,000 students will have the opportunity to experience the production, and more than 100 young vocalists and youth choirs will help bring it to life. These are experiences we have a responsibility to preserve for our children and future generations.'

DPAA recognizes how important opportunities to rehearse and perform are to its Philharmonic musicians' livelihoods and professional development. But DPAA must also be candid about the financial realities facing the Philharmonic, Ballet, and Opera.

'Our current and projected financial resources are insufficient to support all the additional commitments our musicians are seeking,' said Patrick Nugent, DPAA president and CEO. 'We need stronger ticket sales and increased philanthropic support. Until that revenue exists, we cannot responsibly spend money we do not have. This is not a question of whether we value our musicians. We do. It is a question of what DPAA can afford while sustaining the Philharmonic, Ballet, and Opera together.'

DPAA's Board of Trustees will not approve a deficit budget. Committing financial resources beyond what DPAA can reasonably expect to receive would jeopardize future performances, artistic opportunities, and the financial health of the Philharmonic, Ballet, and Opera.

'Our responsibility extends to every part of DPAA,' Zehenny said. 'We want our Philharmonic musicians to have more opportunities to perform, while also honoring our responsibilities to the Ballet, Opera, and the artists who bring them to life. Our first responsibility is to sustain the extraordinary performing arts Dayton already has, while working to build the audience and financial support that could make more possible.'

DPAA remains committed to reaching a fair agreement with its Philharmonic musicians through constructive negotiations. DPAA believes continued discussions at the bargaining table offer the best path toward an agreement that respects musicians' professional contributions and protects the future of the Philharmonic, Ballet, and Opera in Dayton.

DPAA's focus remains on presenting scheduled performances, earning the continued confidence and support of Dayton's audiences and donors, and preserving the rich cultural legacy that generations have worked together to create.

The race is on for the Dayton Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 RAGTIME Clark State Performing Arts Center 26% 2 WEST SIDE STORY Dayton Opera 16% 3 COME FROM AWAY La Comedia Dinner Theatre 13% 4 JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Dayton playhouse 12% 5 SPRING AWAKENING TheatreLab Dayton 11% Best Play 1 TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Clark State Performing Arts Center 35% 2 LITTLE WOMEN Clark State Performing Arts Center 28% 3 MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS La Comedia Dinner Theatre 13% 4 DRACULA: A FEMINIST REVENGE FANTASY, REALLY The Human Race Theatre Company 9% 5 HAY FEVER The Human Race Theatre 8% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Dayton playhouse 30% 2 La Comedia Dinner Theatre 28% 3 The Human Race Theatre Company 15% 4 TheatreLab Dayton 13% 5 Muse Machine 12% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Katy Greene - TARZAN Springfield Arts Council 27% 2 Griffin Greear - FROZEN Muse Machine 15% 3 Daniel Rosenbaum - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Dayton playhouse 13% 4 Natalia Santaliz - WEST SIDE STORY Dayton Opera 11% 5 Carrie Neal - COME FROM AWAY La Comedia 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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