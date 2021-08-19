Dayton Live Announces Masks Requirement

In accordance with local, state, and federal authorities, Dayton Live has revised its policy regarding masks and entry to its venues.

"As we welcome back everyone to Dayton Live venues, the health and well-being of our audiences, staff, volunteers, and artists remains our number one priority," stated Ty Sutton, President & CEO of Dayton Live.

"Due to the high levels of COVID-19 transmission in Montgomery County and the surrounding area, all guests, staff, and volunteers are required to wear masks at all times in our venues, regardless of vaccination status. This policy is effective immediately and until further notice. We will continually assess the ever-changing landscape of the pandemic and adjust our health and safety protocols according to the recommendations of health officials."

All ticket holders to upcoming events in a Dayton Live venue will receive an email outlining the policy in effect for that specific performance, within one week of their performance. Information can also be found at daytonlive.org/about/health-safety/

If a patron feels that COVID-19 conditions make it unsafe for them to attend a performance/event in a Dayton Live venue, they have several options starting 30 days prior to the performance. Click here to learn more about the COVID-19 Ticket Guarantee. Contact the Dayton Live Ticket Office at 937-228-3630 with additional questions.