WAITING FOR LEFTY to Open at University of Texas at Arlington

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The Theatre Arts and Dance Department at the University of Texas at Arlington to present WAITING FOR LEFTY

Theatre Arts and Dance will present a workshop production of Clifford Odets's 1935 workers' rights play, Waiting for Lefty, which captures the struggles of a group of taxi drivers during the Great Depression. Set during a union meeting where members debate a potential strike, the play explores themes of labor rights, economic hardship, and class war.

Mainstream and leftist newspapers alike celebrated Waiting for Lefty's political impact. Brooks Atkinson of the New York Times said: 'The Group Theatre gives its most slashing performance in a drama about the taxi strike.' Stanley Burnshaw from the Communist paper, the New Masses commented that '[Waiting for Lefty's] author, actors and producers deserve every congratulation on an impressive contribution to the revolutionary theatre.'

Julia Hall (BFA Acting) who plays Agate Keller draws connections across time from the striking taxi workers to the young people in these United States: 'For many of us, it's not just a play, but our reality. We are angry and broke and tired. We feel empowered by the text, empowered to go make a difference. This show makes us want to get out and pursue real change in our community. What more can you ask from a piece of art made from the blood, sweat, and tears of the working artists of UTA?'

The production is directed by Assistant Professor of Instruction, Libby Hawkins, with assistant direction by BFA Acting student Kate Toulouse and a student design team of Arlie Coker (set), Hannah Chavez (costumes), Ayden Clay (props), and Loren Mediana (lighting). Production Stage Manager Ruby Lecroy, Assistant Stage Manager Tsukiko Pulizzi.

Waiting for Lefty plays in UTA's Studio Theatre November 6-7. Purchase tickets through UTA Tickets. $22 general public. $15 UTA students, faculty and staff, seniors. $10 Theatre majors.

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