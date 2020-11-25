Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards; North Texas Performing Arts Leads Theatre Of The Decade

Voting is open for the BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Voting is only only through December 31st, so make sure to have your say and vote!

Our local editors have set the categories, our readers have submitted nominees, and now YOU get to vote for your favorites! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.



Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Click on the link to vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Dallas:

Best Ensemble

MAMMA MIA - North Texas Performing Arts - 2019 16%

FIREBRINGER - MYO Theatre - 2019 14%

TUCK EVERLASTING - Outcry Youth Theatre - 2020 8%

Costume Design of the Decade

Lisa Rodenbaugh - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - NORTH TEXAS PERFORMING ARTS REPERTORY - 2019 24%

Tina Barrus - BEAUTY & THE BEAST - Plaza Theatre Company - 2016 16%

Tess Cutillo - BE MORE CHILL - North Texas PERFORMING ARTS - 2019 11%

Dancer Of The Decade

Tevin Cates - WEST SIDE STORY - NORTH TEXAS PERFORMING ARTS REPERTORY - 2019 28%

Brad Weatherford - FOOTLOOSE - North Texas PERFORMING ARTS - 2014 23%

Corbin Ross - TUCK EVERLASTING - Outcry Youth Theatre - 2020 7%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Nick Mann - LES MISERABLES - North Texas PERFORMING ARTS - 2019 21%

Robyn Mead - MONTY PYTHON'S PAMALOT - Allen's Community Theatre - 2019 15%

Rebecca Lowrey - ROCKY HORROR - NORTH TEXAS PERFORMING ARTS REPERTORY - 2018 10%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Juan M. Perez - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Garland Civic Theatre - 2020 18%

Aaron Arroyo - THE CRUCIBLE - North Texas PERFORMING ARTS - 2019 18%

Jeff Swearingen - THE ODD COUPLE - NORTH TEXAS PERFORMING ARTS REPERTORY - 2018 11%

Favorite Social Media

North Texas Performing Arts 33%

Theatre Three 17%

Outcry Youth Theatre 14%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Andrew Makepeace - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - NORTH TEXAS PERFORMING ARTS REPERTORY - 2019 23%

Denver Danyla - PUFFS - North Texas Performing Arts - 2019 15%

Wes Taylor - JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Artisan Center Theatre - 2019 13%

Original Script Of The Decade

Greg McKnight - BETA KID - North Texas Performing Arts - 2019 21%

Erin Malone Turner - I THOUGHT YOU HUNG THE MOON - The Luckenbooth Theatre - 2020 17%

Jeff Swearingen - A SCHOOL BUS NAMED DESIRE - Fun House Theatre & Film - 2016 14%

Performer Of The Decade

Mary Margaret Gates - 9 TO 5 - NORTH TEXAS PERFORMING ARTS REPERTORY - 2020 22%

Tilda Grace - FIREBRINGER - MYO Theatre - 2019 15%

Gary Eoff - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT! - Allen's Community Theater - 2019 11%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

FIREBRINGER - MYO Theatre - 2019 16%

NEWSIES - North Texas Performing Arts - 2019 12%

SCROOGE - NORTH TEXAS PERFORMING ARTS REPERTORY - 2019 8%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

I THOUGHT YOU HUNG THE MOON - The Luckenbooth Theatre - 2020 21%

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Garland Civic Theatre - 2020 11%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - NORTH TEXAS PERFORMING ARTS REPERTORY - 2019 11%

Set Design Of The Decade

Denver Danyla - AVENUE Q - North Texas Performing Arts - 2019 18%

Kennedy Smith - 9 TO 5 - NORTH TEXAS PERFORMING ARTS REPERTORY - 2020 12%

Billy Betsill and Ashley H. White - GHOST QUARTET - Imprint Theatreworks - 2019 8%

Sound Design of the Decade

Ryan Matthieu Smith - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - NORTH TEXAS PERFORMING ARTS REPERTORY - 2019 25%

Aaron Arroyo - QUOTH THE RAVEN - North Texas Performing Arts - 2019 22%

Wes Taylor - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Artisan Center Theatre - 2019 13%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

North Texas Performing Arts 25%

Watertower Theatre 12%

Outcry Youth Theatre 11%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Gary Eoff - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Allen's Community Theatre - 2019 14%

Kally Duncan - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - North Texas Performing Arts Repertory - 2019 13%

AMANDA CHILDS - JEKYLL AND HYDE - North Texas Performing Arts - 2014 5%

Related Articles