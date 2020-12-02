Vote Today For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards; North Texas Performing Arts Leads Best Social Media

There's just four short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Dallas!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Dallas:

Best Ensemble

MAMMA MIA - North Texas Performing Arts - 2019 20%

FIREBRINGER - MYO Theatre - 2019 11%

ROCKY HORROR - North Texas Performing Arts Repertory - 2019 5%

Costume Design of the Decade

Lisa Rodenbaugh - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - NORTH TEXAS PERFORMING ARTS REPERTORY - 2019 30%

Tina Barrus - BEAUTY & THE BEAST - Plaza Theatre Company - 2016 15%

Tess Cutillo - BE MORE CHILL - North Texas PERFORMING ARTS - 2019 12%

Dancer Of The Decade

Tevin Cates - WEST SIDE STORY - NORTH TEXAS PERFORMING ARTS REPERTORY - 2019 38%

Brad Weatherford - FOOTLOOSE - North Texas PERFORMING ARTS - 2014 23%

Corbin Ross - TUCK EVERLASTING - Outcry Youth Theatre - 2020 6%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Nick Mann - LES MISERABLES - North Texas PERFORMING ARTS - 2019 27%

Robyn Mead - MONTY PYTHON'S PAMALOT - Allen's Community Theatre - 2019 14%

Rebecca Lowrey - ROCKY HORROR - NORTH TEXAS PERFORMING ARTS REPERTORY - 2018 11%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Aaron Arroyo - THE CRUCIBLE - North Texas PERFORMING ARTS - 2019 25%

Juan M. Perez - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Garland Civic Theatre - 2020 16%

Jeff Swearingen - THE ODD COUPLE - NORTH TEXAS PERFORMING ARTS REPERTORY - 2018 11%

Favorite Social Media

North Texas Performing Arts 43%

Theatre Three 11%

Outcry Youth Theatre 10%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Andrew Makepeace - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - NORTH TEXAS PERFORMING ARTS REPERTORY - 2019 26%

Denver Danyla - PUFFS - North Texas Performing Arts - 2019 19%

Wes Taylor - JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Artisan Center Theatre - 2019 12%

Original Script Of The Decade

Greg McKnight - BETA KID - North Texas Performing Arts - 2019 28%

Jeff Swearingen - A SCHOOL BUS NAMED DESIRE - Fun House Theatre & Film - 2016 13%

Erin Malone Turner - I THOUGHT YOU HUNG THE MOON - The Luckenbooth Theatre - 2020 12%

Performer Of The Decade

Mary Margaret Gates - 9 TO 5 - NORTH TEXAS PERFORMING ARTS REPERTORY - 2020 20%

Tilda Grace - FIREBRINGER - MYO Theatre - 2019 14%

Gary Eoff - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT! - Allen's Community Theater - 2019 10%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

NEWSIES - North Texas Performing Arts - 2019 19%

FIREBRINGER - MYO Theatre - 2019 13%

LITTLE WOMEN - Dallas Children's Theater - 2019 8%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

ROMEO AND JULIET - North Texas Performing Arts - 2019 17%

I THOUGHT YOU HUNG THE MOON - The Luckenbooth Theatre - 2020 16%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - NORTH TEXAS PERFORMING ARTS REPERTORY - 2019 11%

Set Design Of The Decade

Denver Danyla - AVENUE Q - North Texas Performing Arts - 2019 22%

Kennedy Smith - 9 TO 5 - NORTH TEXAS PERFORMING ARTS REPERTORY - 2020 13%

Billy Betsill and Ashley H. White - GHOST QUARTET - Imprint Theatreworks - 2019 8%

Sound Design of the Decade

Aaron Arroyo - QUOTH THE RAVEN - North Texas Performing Arts - 2019 30%

Ryan Matthieu Smith - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - NORTH TEXAS PERFORMING ARTS REPERTORY - 2019 24%

Wes Taylor - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Artisan Center Theatre - 2019 14%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

North Texas Performing Arts 30%

Dallas Children's Theater 12%

Watertower Theatre 11%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Kally Duncan - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - North Texas Performing Arts Repertory - 2019 19%

Gary Eoff - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Allen's Community Theatre - 2019 12%

Violet Novak - ELLA ENCHANTED - Artisan Center Theatre - 2020 10%

Related Articles