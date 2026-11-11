Uptown Players to Open 25th Anniversary Season with Texas Premiere of DESIGNING WOMAN

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Uptown Players will open its 25th anniversary season with the Texas premiere of Designing Women: The Play, written by television series creator Linda Bloodworth-Thomason and directed by Linda Leonard. Running December 4–13, 2026, at the Kalita Humphreys Theater, the comedy reunites Julia, Suzanne, Mary Jo and Charlene for a new chapter filled with outspoken opinions, outrageous complications and the friendship that holds them together.

Set in pandemic-era Atlanta, the play finds Sugarbaker & Associates navigating a world in which even lifelong friends struggle to agree. Charlene's sheltered younger sister, Haley, arrives for her first job outside the home, while Suzanne's messy divorce and Julia's unexpected romantic possibilities create complications of their own. Alongside Cleo, Anthony's cousin and a partner in the business, the women face questions of faith, sexuality, politics and belonging with the candor and comic timing that made the television series a favorite.

Beneath the barbs is a heartfelt question: What happens when the people you love most see the world very differently? Bloodworth-Thomason brings her characters into a deeply divided America, testing their loyalties while celebrating women who speak their minds and the bonds that make them family.

The cast features Catherine Langley as Julia Sugarbaker, Shannon J. McGrann as Suzanne Sugarbaker, Catherine D. DuBord as Mary Jo and Rhonda Triana as Charlene, with Emery Gray as Haley, Nadirah Shakir as Cleo, Kevin Moore as Wynn and Steven ten Brink as Caulder.

The holiday spirit begins before the curtain rises. The Kalita lobby will be decked out in full Christmas cheer, Uptown Players style, welcoming audiences with festive flair and plenty of personality. It is a fitting setting for an evening celebrating friendship, laughter and coming together.

PERFORMANCES AND TICKETS

Performances are December 4, 5, 10, 11 and 12 at 8 p.m., and December 6 and 13 at 2 p.m. The December 6 performance will be ASL interpreted. All performances take place at the Kalita Humphreys Theater, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd., Dallas, TX 75219. Tickets and information are available at www.uptownplayers.org or by calling 214-219-2718.

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