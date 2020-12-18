Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards!

There's just two short weeks left to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Dallas!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Best Ensemble

MAMMA MIA - North Texas Performing Arts - 2019 14%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Artisan Center Theatre - 2019 12%

ELLA ENCHANTED - Artisan Center Theatre - 2020 9%



Costume Design of the Decade

Lisa Rodenbaugh - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - NORTH TEXAS PERFORMING ARTS REPERTORY - 2019 22%

Nita Cadenhead - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Artisan Center Theatre - 2019 16%

Tina Barrus - BEAUTY & THE BEAST - Plaza Theatre Company - 2016 11%



Dancer Of The Decade

Tevin Cates - WEST SIDE STORY - NORTH TEXAS PERFORMING ARTS REPERTORY - 2019 39%

Brad Weatherford - FOOTLOOSE - North Texas PERFORMING ARTS - 2014 20%

David Midkiff - NEWSIES - Plaza Theatre Company - 2019 8%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Nick Mann - LES MISERABLES - North Texas PERFORMING ARTS - 2019 23%

Natalie Burkhart - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Artisan Center Theatre - 2019 20%

Tron Sutton - ELLA ENCHANTED - Artisan Center Theatre - 2020 8%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Aaron Arroyo - THE CRUCIBLE - North Texas PERFORMING ARTS - 2019 19%

Connie Sanchez - AMON! THE ULTIMATE TEXAN - Artisan Center Theatre - 2019 12%

Juan M. Perez - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Garland Civic Theatre - 2020 11%



Favorite Social Media

North Texas Performing Arts 32%

Artisan Center Theatre 21%

Casa Manana 11%



Lighting Design of the Decade

Wes Taylor - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Artisan Center Theatre - 2019 20%

Andrew Makepeace - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - NORTH TEXAS PERFORMING ARTS REPERTORY - 2019 18%

Denver Danyla - PUFFS - North Texas Performing Arts - 2019 13%



Original Script Of The Decade

Greg McKnight - BETA KID - North Texas Performing Arts - 2019 22%

Erin Malone Turner - I THOUGHT YOU HUNG THE MOON - The Luckenbooth Theatre - 2020 14%

Dave Lieber - AMON! THE ULTIMATE TEXAN - Artisan Center Theatre - 2019 12%



Performer Of The Decade

Shaun Senter - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Artisan Center Theatre - 2019 19%

Mary Margaret Gates - 9 TO 5 - NORTH TEXAS PERFORMING ARTS REPERTORY - 2020 14%

Tilda Grace - FIREBRINGER - MYO Theatre - 2019 10%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Artisan Center Theatre - 2019 18%

NEWSIES - North Texas Performing Arts - 2019 14%

FIREBRINGER - MYO Theatre - 2019 8%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

ROMEO AND JULIET - North Texas Performing Arts - 2019 14%

AMON! THE ULTIMATE TEXAN - Artisan Center Theatre - 2020 14%

I THOUGHT YOU HUNG THE MOON - The Luckenbooth Theatre - 2020 14%



Set Design Of The Decade

Denver Danyla - AVENUE Q - North Texas Performing Arts - 2019 17%

Bryan Douglas - SEUSSICAL - Artisan Center Theatre - 2020 12%

Kennedy Smith - 9 TO 5 - NORTH TEXAS PERFORMING ARTS REPERTORY - 2020 10%



Sound Design of the Decade

Wes Taylor - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Artisan Center Theatre - 2019 31%

Aaron Arroyo - QUOTH THE RAVEN - North Texas Performing Arts - 2019 19%

Ryan Matthieu Smith - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - NORTH TEXAS PERFORMING ARTS REPERTORY - 2019 18%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

North Texas Performing Arts 26%

Casa Manana 16%

Dallas Children's Theater 12%

