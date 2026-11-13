Theatre Arlington to Present HOORAY FOR HOLIDAYS (3) and A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE RADIO SHOW

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Theatre Arlington will present two holiday productions this December, Hooray for Holidays 3 and A Christmas Carol: The Radio Show, featuring returning performers and familiar faces from the Dallas-Fort Worth theatre community.

Presented in partnership with Shalyn Clark of State Farm Insurance, Hooray for Holidays 3 will welcome back the Callahan Kids, played by Steven D. Morris, Micah Green, and Lori Woods.

The production will also feature Cara Statham Serber, Jeremy Coca, Landry Beckley, Donovan Marie Lawson, Michael Green, Araceli Radillo, Becca Brown, and Javier Casablanca.

Hooray for Holidays 3 will open Friday, December 4, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. and continue through Sunday, December 20, at 2 p.m. Performances will take place on the Al and Shalyn Clark Mainstage, with evening performances Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

The theatre will also present A Christmas Carol: The Radio Show, featuring Dallas-Fort Worth performer BJ Cleveland in a one-man adaptation of Charles Dickens' holiday story.

Set in the style of a 1940s radio broadcast, the production features Cleveland portraying the various characters from Dickens' classic tale.

A Christmas Carol: The Radio Show will open Sunday, December 6, at 7 p.m. and continue through Wednesday, December 16. Performances will take place Sunday through Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. on the Bonnie and Alan Petsche Cabaret Stage in the theatre's lobby.

Group ticket rates are available for parties of 10 or more.

For additional information and tickets, contact the Theatre Arlington box office at 817-275-7661.



Photo Credit: Hannah Bell and Jacob Oderberg.

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