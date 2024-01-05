THE PRODUCERS Comes to Lyric Stage This Month

Lyric Stage will present The Producers from January 11-20, 2024. These performances are the first show at the Moody Performance Hall, which the company will be able to showcase two weekends in a row. Tickets are now available. 

 

The Producers is about a down-on-his-luck Broadway producer and his mild-mannered accountant who come up with a scheme to produce the most notorious flop in history, thereby bilking their backers (all "little old ladies") out of millions of dollars. Only one thing goes awry: the show is a smash hit! The Producersarrived on Broadway at the St. James Theater on March 22, 2001, where it began with previews leading up to its official opening on April 19, 2001. Starring Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick, The Producers quickly became the hottest ticket in the history of Broadway, hailed by critics and audiences alike. The show dominated the awards season that year, winning a record 12 Tony Awards and going on to run for 33 previews and 2,502 performances before closing on April 22, 2007.

 

Lyric Stage's performance times are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday matinees are at 2:30 p.m. Tickets start at $35. Preview night tickets are available for $35. Student rush tickets are available for $25 beginning 90 minutes before each performance. Tickets may be purchased on ticketdfw.com or by calling the box office at 214-871-5000. 




