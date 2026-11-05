THE NUTCRACKER & More Lead Dallas' 2026 Holiday Theatre Shows

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Dallas is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Dallas for the holidays.

The Nutcracker

Bass Performance Hall - December 11, 2026 through December 27, 2026

This timeless tale follows young Clara through a dreamlike journey from her family’s festive home to the shimmering Kingdom of Sweets. With spectacular sets, iconic choreography, and moments of pure wonder, The Nutcracker is a cherished family tradition that captures the wonder and warmth of the season.

For tickets: click here.













Singin' In The Rain

Plaza Theatre Company - Now through November 14, 2026

Based on the beloved MGM film, this dazzling stage musical captures the golden age of Hollywood with toe­tapping tunes, hilarious comedy, and unforgettable dance numbers including the iconic rain-soaked performance. Set during the transition from silent films to talkies, it follows a charming leading man, a rising starlet, and a lot of backstage chaos in a joyful celebration of showbiz, romance, and classic musical magic.



Screenplay by Betty Comden Adolph Green

Songs by Arthur Freed Nacio Herb Brown

Based on the classic Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer film by special arrangement with Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, Inc.

For tickets: click here.

Eureka Day

Stage West - Now through November 8, 2026

Uh-Oh. A virus has hit the elite Eureka Day elementary school. An outbreak is near. Now the school board must meet with the pack of parents to find an ethical solution. But when the ultra-progressive Eureka community cannot agree, this beacon of open-minded ideals quickly spirals into chaos. Truth is a weapon and facts are subjective in this apt and hilarious satire of national proportions.

For tickets: click here.











Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella

Dupree Theater at Irving Arts Center - November 6, 2026 through November 22, 2026

A young woman dreams of a better life after being forced into servitude by her cruel stepmother and self-centered stepsisters. With the help of her fairy godmother, Cinderella is transformed into a princess and finds true love with the kingdom's prince. This contemporary take on the classic tale features Rodgers & Hammerstein's beloved songs including In My Own Little Corner, Impossible/It's Possible, and Ten Minutes Ago, with a libretto by Douglas Carter Beane. The cast includes Samantha Snow, Daniel Walker, Susan Metzger, Doug Fowler, Sarah Powell, Kayla Starr Bryan, Meghan MacLellan, Anthony Ortega, and Hunter Lewis.

For tickets: click here.

Mamma Mia!

Bass Performance Hall - December 1, 2026 through December 6, 2026

Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship, and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the father she’s never known brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited decades ago. For nearly 25 years, people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story, and the music that make MAMMA MIA! the ultimate feel-good show.

For tickets: click here.











The Polar Express: The Musical

Charline McCombs Empire Theatre - December 4, 2026 through December 5, 2026

All aboard for the most magical journey of the season! The Children’s Ballet of San Antonio brings The Polar Express: The Musical back to the stage for an unforgettable adventure. Based on Chris Van Allsburg’s instant-classic children’s book, families will be transported to the North Pole along with Jo and the other children aboard the Polar Express, to discover the power of friendship, wonder, and, of course, Santa Claus.

Now celebrating its third year, this 1.5-hour production has become a beloved San Antonio holiday tradition, filled with timeless holiday songs, sweeping choreography, and heartwarming moments for audiences of every age.

For tickets: click here.

Espresso Nutcracker

Dallas Black Dance Theatre - December 12, 2026 through December 12, 2026

Snow falls, candlelight glows, and the Majestic Theatre transforms into a world of holiday wonder as Dallas Black Dance Academy students bring this treasured holiday tradition to life. Clara’s magical Christmas dream unfolds through waltzing flowers and dancing snowflakes set to a soundtrack that pairs Tchaikovsky with Duke Ellington's celebrated take on this beloved tale. This narrated, hour-long production reminds audiences young and old what's possible with a little Christmas magic.

For tickets: click here.

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