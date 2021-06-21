THE MAGIC OF ROB LAKE Breaks Streaming Records For Armed Forces Entertainment

Breaking all viewership records to date, the Armed Forces Entertainment-hosted grand scale illusion and magic show, THE MAGIC OF ROB LAKE, continues to be a juggernaut for organization that, since 1951, has provide the best in American entertainment to US troops and family members stationed overseas.

With more than 100k views to date, this stunning live stage show was filmed in late spring 2021 and features behind the scenes footage in Lake's workshop. THE MAGIC OF ROB LAKE includes Broadway-helmed creative concept and execution including Tony-nominated Michael Arden who served as Theatrical Consultant for the jaw-dropping virtual performance show.

"Rob's shows are always firmly rooted in the best-in-class illusion. The first time I saw him live certainly came with the head-scratching moments of 'how did he do that?' coupled with the impressive Broadway scale that his show delivers. Tailoring the art of bold presentation theatrically within a digital environment was a happy challenge to work on, but online audiences are telling us that it was achieved in this special," Arden says.

THE MAGIC OF ROB LAKE features three never-before-seen illusions developed and performed by Lake as well as special guest appearances by Rodney Atkins, Nancy Cartwright, Lauren Cohan, Reba McEntire & Rex Linn, Thomas Schumacher and Gina Torres.

"I am no stranger to the Broadway stage both as a performer, creative illusion designer and audience member. The viewership of this record-breaking special shows that audiences everywhere continue to seek magic and grand illusion. As I get ready to 'get back on the road', the production of THE MAGIC OF ROB LAKE and the working knowledge that comes with more than two decades of experience will keep this show on a spectacular path," says Lake.

The live illusion show, THE MAGIC OF ROB LAKE, had Broadway plans when the COVID-19 pandemic paused its path. Like all other shows, the navigation back to Broadway has begun.

Called the "World's Greatest Illusionist" by NBC, Rob is internationally renowned with sold-out shows and millions of dollars in tickets sold, online engagement of more than 70 million views across YouTube and Facebook, as a featured finalist on America's Got Talent and most recently on Fox's Game of Talents and E! News's Daily Pop. This master illusionist has dominated the world of magic since becoming the youngest winner of the coveted Merlin Award for "International Stage Magician of the Year." He serves as magic consultant for network TV series, feature films, world-famous theme parks, Broadway shows, and major public events.