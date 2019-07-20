Stage West Announces New Assisted Listening Device

Stage West has announced the installation of a new Assisted Listening Device system made possible by a generous gift from Annie and John Mason. The system will include 16 receivers and headphones, and additionally, a handful of T-Coil neckloops, available for those whose hearing aids are set up to receive the transmission. Both things will be available for Stage West's Main Stage, starting with the first preview of Lungs by Duncan MacMillan on July 25. Following the upcoming renovations to Stage West's second space, the Studio, the system will be available in that venue as well.

Interested audience members can reserve headphones or neckloops in advance or request them from box office upon arrival. The devices will be checked out by exchange of drivers license.

The goal of this new system is to elevate the theatre-going experience for any patron who has hearing difficulties. Stage West wishes to acknowledge the assistance of David Lanza in the selection and installation of the system.

"There aren't enough words to express how grateful we are to be able to offer this system to the hearing-impaired public. Our patrons mean so much to all of us. Every chance to increase their comfort and enjoyment while at the theatre is a delight," saying Executive Producer Dana Schultes.





