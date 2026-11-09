Rover Dramawerks Opens Submissions for 10-Minute Comedies Contest

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Rover Dramawerks is launching their annual 10-Minute Comedies Contest! They are seeking 10-minute comedies to be a part of their 2027 Season. Submissions will be accepted beginning Monday, November 9, until 300 plays have been received. Only the first 300 10-minute plays will be accepted.

Submissions must be comedies. Musicals and dramas will not be accepted. One-person plays are not permitted, but there is otherwise no cast size limit.

Plays may have been produced previously, but not in the DFW Metroplex. Plays must be unpublished, including in anthologies or through self-publication. Plays available on NPX or personal websites are eligible.

Playwrights may submit only one 10-minute play. Submitting additional plays will result in disqualification. Plays previously submitted to the organization will not be accepted.

Only PDF files will be accepted. Submissions must include a cast list and brief synopsis, but should not include a cover page. Plays longer than 12 pages will not be read.

The playwright's name and contact information must not appear anywhere on the script, as submissions will be reviewed anonymously. Playwrights should check their file's Properties before submitting to ensure identifying information has been removed.

Submissions will only be accepted through the official submission form. There is no submission fee. Plays written using AI large language models, including ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, or similar tools, will be disqualified, and the playwright will be barred from future submissions.

Up to ten plays will be chosen to be a part of Rover's 10-Minute Comedies, running July 29 – August 15, 2027, with all winners receiving a $150 prize. The audience will also vote on the “Best of the Fest,” and that overall winner will receive an additional $100.

Rover Dramawerks performs in a small theatre with little wing space that seats about 85. Please take this into consideration when presenting your work to us. We strongly recommend that you check out our website at https://www.roverdramawerks.com/ to see the types of plays we generally produce.

Please note: The judges reserve the right not to award prizes or productions if they feel the caliber of plays received does not warrant a winner.

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