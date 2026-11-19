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Rickey Wax Reimagines BLACK NATIVITY at Bishop Arts Theatre Center
Wax describes the immersive holiday production as a love letter to the Black church, with audiences invited to clap, sing and dance.
Bishop Arts Theatre Center (BATC) welcomes the return of its beloved holiday tradition, Black Nativity, running December 3–20, 2026. Written, adapted, and directed by Rickey Wax and inspired by Langston Hughes, this year's production offers a fresh interpretation of the holiday classic, inviting audiences into a celebration of faith, community, and the enduring spirit of the Black church.
Rather than presenting a traditional retelling of the Nativity, Wax's adaptation draws inspiration from the rich traditions of the Black church, blending music, comedy, and the joyful energy of a church revival. The immersive production invites audiences of all backgrounds to become part of the celebration.
“My adaptation of Black Nativity is a love letter to the Black church, a place that has long provided our communities with belonging, refuge, and a sense of spirit when the world offered us very few places to turn,” says Rickey Wax, writer, adapter, and director of the production.
For Wax, the adaptation also represents a deeply personal tribute to Langston Hughes, whose groundbreaking work opened doors for generations of Black writers and artists. By honoring that legacy while bringing his own creative perspective to the material, Wax seeks to connect the production's history with the experiences and traditions of contemporary audiences.
“This production is both an homage and a reimagining. It isn’t your traditional telling of the Nativity. Just like a good pot of greens, everyone has their own way of doing it. It’s an invitation that uses comedy as a vehicle to experience the story through the lens of rebellious joy!” Wax explains.
That spirit of rebellious joy is central to the production. Rather than asking audiences to simply sit and observe, Black Nativity welcomes them into an experience shaped by laughter, music, emotional connection, and participation.
“Audiences can expect an immersive experience where they’re welcomed to clap, laugh, cry, sing, hoot, holler, dance, and feel like they’ve found themselves right in the middle of a good old-fashioned church revival. But above all, I hope they leave reminded of the true meaning of Christmas,” says Wax.
A longstanding part of Bishop Arts Theatre Center's holiday programming, Black Nativity continues to bring generations of Dallas audiences together. This year's adaptation builds on that tradition while introducing a distinctive creative vision rooted in cultural celebration, community, and the power of shared storytelling.
Performance Information
Black Nativity runs December 3–20, 2026, at Bishop Arts Theatre Center, located at 215 S. Tyler Street in Dallas, Texas.
Preview performances take place Thursday, December 3, and Friday, December 4, at 7 p.m. Opening night is Saturday, December 5, at 4 p.m.
Additional performances are scheduled for December 6, 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, and 20. Friday performances begin at 7 p.m., while Saturday and Sunday performances begin at 4 p.m.
Tickets are available through the official ticketing page, Purchase Black Nativity Tickets. For additional information, contact the BATC box office at 214-948-0716.
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