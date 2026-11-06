When you explore a blockbusterlike Hamilton, you end up talking as much about the revolution behind the musical as the one inside it. Today we welcome someone who understands both personally: actor and longtime Lin-Manuel Miranda collaborator Mandy Gonzalez (IN THE HEIGHTS, WICKED, SUNSET BOULEVARD).
Photos: First Look at Disney's FROZEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL at Casa Mañana
Leandra Ellis-Gaston and Sydney Dotson star as Elsa and Anna in the production, running November 7–15 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Disney's FROZEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL is coming to Casa Mañana in Fort Worth, Texas, running November 7–15, 2026. Get a first look at production photos below!
Based on the Disney animated film, Frozen tells a story of sisterhood, acceptance, and the meaning of true love. When Princess Elsa is crowned Queen of Arendelle, the magical powers she has spent her life concealing are unleashed, plunging the kingdom into an eternal winter.
As Elsa retreats into the mountains, her younger sister Anna embarks on a journey to find her and bring her home. Along the way, Anna enlists the help of ice harvester Kristoff, his reindeer Sven, and the snowman Olaf.
The production stars Leandra Ellis-Gaston as Elsa, Sydney Dotson as Anna, Paul Schwensen as Hans, Justin Showell as Kristoff, Logan Rafanelli as Weselton, Landon Thompson as Sven, David Postlewate as Olaf, and Simon Kowalski as Oaken.
The cast also includes Taylor Jo Bryant as Queen Iduna, Zach Sutton as King Agnarr, Braxton O. Johnson as Pabbie, Kayla Haskins as Bulda, Lana Gatlin as Young Elsa, and Ella Buckner as Young Anna.
The ensemble features Allison Bridgeman, Steven Rios, Evan Hussey, Danny Tran, Bennett Cooper, Van Leonard, Ally Kay Ramsey, Maria Shorunke, and Grace Moore.
Frozen: The Broadway Musical runs November 7–15 at Casa Mañana in Fort Worth, Texas.
Check out the photos below!
Photo Credit: Nicki Behm
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