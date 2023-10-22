North Texas Performing Arts Announces Thanksgiving and Winter Break Camps

North Texas Performing Arts has announced Thanksgiving and Winter Break Camps. Get all the details below!

Creativity Camps (Grades K-5)

These day camps are themed around popular children's stories and promote learning through creativity! Each day, students will actively bring a different story to life through visual and performing arts. Each session students will explore a theatre concept, complete a themed craft, learn a theatre game, and create an improvisational skit with their fellow students and instructors.

Thanksgiving Break

Plano, Fairview, Frisco, Dallas, and Southlake

Monday, November 20 - Trolls Band Together

Tuesday, November 21 - The Magic of Encanto

Wednesday, November 22 - Thanksgiving with Charlie Brown and Snoopy

Winter Break

Plano, Fairview, Frisco, Dallas

Wednesday, December 27 - Spiderman Saves the Day

Thursday, December 28 - The Grinch

Friday, December 29 - Toy Story Mania

Wednesday, January 3 - Minion Madness

Thursday, January 4 - Dance Party with Trolls

Friday, January 5 - Harry's Wizarding World

Acting Basics - Scene Study (Grades 6-9)

Plano Only

Middle grade students will develop the key skills and vocabulary of acting and performance by rehearsing scenes as a group. They will learn about character study, plot analysis, and scene partner work, which will enhance their skills for future performances.

January 3-5, 1:00-4:00 PM

Register for Fall/Winter Break Camps!