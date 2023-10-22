North Texas Performing Arts Announces Thanksgiving and Winter Break Camps

Registration is now open!
North Texas Performing Arts has announced Thanksgiving and Winter Break Camps. Get all the details below!
These day camps are themed around popular children's stories and promote learning through creativity! Each day, students will actively bring a different story to life through visual and performing arts. Each session students will explore a theatre concept, complete a themed craft, learn a theatre game, and create an improvisational skit with their fellow students and instructors.
Thanksgiving Break
Plano, Fairview, Frisco, Dallas, and Southlake
Monday, November 20 - Trolls Band Together
Tuesday, November 21 - The Magic of Encanto
Wednesday, November 22 - Thanksgiving with Charlie Brown and Snoopy
Winter Break
Plano, Fairview, Frisco, Dallas
Wednesday, December 27 - Spiderman Saves the Day
Thursday, December 28 - The Grinch
Friday, December 29 - Toy Story Mania
Wednesday, January 3 - Minion Madness
Thursday, January 4 - Dance Party with Trolls
Friday, January 5 - Harry's Wizarding World
Plano Only
Middle grade students will develop the key skills and vocabulary of acting and performance by rehearsing scenes as a group. They will learn about character study, plot analysis, and scene partner work, which will enhance their skills for future performances.
January 3-5, 1:00-4:00 PM
Register for Fall/Winter Break Camps!
