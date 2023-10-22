North Texas Performing Arts Announces Thanksgiving and Winter Break Camps

Registration is now open!

By: Oct. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 1 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
SHUCKED to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024 Photo 2 SHUCKED to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Review: DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR. at Casa Manana , Ft. Worth TX Photo 4 Review: DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR. at Casa Manana , Ft. Worth TX

North Texas Performing Arts Announces Thanksgiving and Winter Break Camps

North Texas Performing Arts has announced Thanksgiving and Winter Break Camps. Get all the details below!

 

Creativity Camps (Grades K-5)

These day camps are themed around popular children's stories and promote learning through creativity! Each day, students will actively bring a different story to life through visual and performing arts. Each session students will explore a theatre concept, complete a themed craft, learn a theatre game, and create an improvisational skit with their fellow students and instructors.

 

Thanksgiving Break

Plano, Fairview, Frisco, Dallas, and Southlake

 

Monday, November 20 - Trolls Band Together

Tuesday, November 21 - The Magic of Encanto

Wednesday, November 22 - Thanksgiving with Charlie Brown and Snoopy

 

Winter Break

Plano, Fairview, Frisco, Dallas

 

Wednesday, December 27 - Spiderman Saves the Day

Thursday, December 28 - The Grinch

Friday, December 29 - Toy Story Mania

 

Wednesday, January 3 - Minion Madness

Thursday, January 4 - Dance Party with Trolls

Friday, January 5 - Harry's Wizarding World

 

Acting Basics - Scene Study (Grades 6-9)

Plano Only

Middle grade students will develop the key skills and vocabulary of acting and performance by rehearsing scenes as a group. They will learn about character study, plot analysis, and scene partner work, which will enhance their skills for future performances.

January 3-5, 1:00-4:00 PM

Register for Fall/Winter Break Camps! 



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Dallas

1
2025 Cliburn Competition Applications Open Photo
2025 Cliburn Competition Applications Open

Applications are now open for the Seventeenth Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, taking place in Fort Worth, Texas. Get all the details here!

2
Eisemann Center to Present Versa-Style Dance Company in November Photo
Eisemann Center to Present Versa-Style Dance Company in November

Don't miss the one-night-only performance of Versa-Style Dance Company at Eisemann Center on November 17. Experience the electrifying energy of their captivating street dance and hip hop performance. Get your tickets now!

3
Granbury Theatre Academy to Present TUCK EVERLASTING: Theatre for Young Audiences Edition Photo
Granbury Theatre Academy to Present TUCK EVERLASTING: Theatre for Young Audiences Edition

Granbury Theatre Company's Academy students will be presenting 'Tuck Everlasting' at Granbury Opera House. Don't miss this magical performance!

4
THE PIN-UP GIRLS CHRISTMAS Announced At Casa Mañana Photo
THE PIN-UP GIRLS CHRISTMAS Announced At Casa Mañana

The Reid Cabaret Theatre at Casa Mañana presents a world premiere musical to kick off the holiday season.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Get A First Look At Casa Mañana's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Video
Get A First Look At Casa Mañana's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
Watch Past and Present Glindas Perform 'Popular' for WICKED 20th Anniversary Video
Watch Past and Present Glindas Perform 'Popular' for WICKED 20th Anniversary
Ben Celebrates BACK TO THE FUTURE Day with Choreo! Video
Ben Celebrates BACK TO THE FUTURE Day with Choreo!
View all Videos

Dallas SHOWS
Over the River and Through the Woods in Dallas Over the River and Through the Woods
Plaza Theatre Company (10/20-11/11)Tracker
Dracula in Dallas Dracula
Plaza Theatre Company (10/27-11/04)Tracker
Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now! in Dallas Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now!
AT&T Performing Arts Center (12/14-7/20)Tracker
Aladdin in Dallas Aladdin
Bass Performance Hall (1/31-2/04)
Jekyll & Hyde in Dallas Jekyll & Hyde
Wallace Theater (10/13-10/28)
LIFE DOESN’T FRIGHTEN ME: I AM FEARLESS ROYALTY in Dallas LIFE DOESN’T FRIGHTEN ME: I AM FEARLESS ROYALTY
Dallas Childrens Theater (3/16-3/30)
Johnny Cash - The Official Concert Experience in Dallas Johnny Cash - The Official Concert Experience
Bass Performance Hall (10/28-10/28)
Mo Willems’ ELEPHANT & PIGGIE’S “WE ARE IN A PLAY!” in Dallas Mo Willems’ ELEPHANT & PIGGIE’S “WE ARE IN A PLAY!”
Dallas Childrens Theater (1/21-2/25)
Bye Bye Birdie Youth Edition in Dallas Bye Bye Birdie Youth Edition
Artisan Center Theater (3/08-3/30)CAST
Honk JR in Dallas Honk JR
Artisan Center Theater (9/27-10/19)CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You