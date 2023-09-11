Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

By: Sep. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Photo 1 Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Tour
Texas Drag Ban Bill Put on Pause Photo 2 Texas Drag Ban Bill Put on Pause
Review: AVENUE Q at Theatre Arlington Photo 3 Review: AVENUE Q at Theatre Arlington
LIZZIE THE MUSICAL Comes to Theatre Three in September Photo 4 LIZZIE THE MUSICAL Comes to Theatre Three in September

BWW Regional Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

BWW Awards Nominations



RELATED STORIES

1
Eisemann Center Presents The Manhattan Transfer On Their 50th Anniversary And Final Tour O Photo
Eisemann Center Presents The Manhattan Transfer On Their 50th Anniversary And Final Tour October 26

Eisemann Center Presents continues the 2023-2024 Season the return of THE MANHATTAN TRANSFER on their 50th Anniversary Final Tour Thursday, October 26 at 7:30 pm in the Hill Performance Hall.

2
Review: JERSEY BOYS at Casa Mañana Photo
Review: JERSEY BOYS at Casa Mañana

The silvery surface of Casa Mañana’s signature dome is reflecting the lights and star power of Jersey Boys through September 17. Featuring an all-star cast and a get-up-and-dance soundtrack, audience eyes are sure to adore the story of Franki Valli and the Four Seasons.

3
Eisemann Center Presents To Bring STEP AFRIKA! To The Stage, October 22 Photo
Eisemann Center Presents To Bring STEP AFRIKA! To The Stage, October 22

​​​​​​​Eisemann Center Presents continues the 2023-2024 Season with Step Afrika! on Sunday, October 22 at 7:30 pm in the Hill Performance Hall. Step Afrika! blends percussive dance styles practiced by historically African American fraternities and sororities; traditional West and Southern African dances; and an array of contemporary dance and art forms into a cohesive, compelling artistic experience.

4
JAGGED LITTLE PILL Launches Digital Lottery for Run at Bass Performance Hall Photo
JAGGED LITTLE PILL Launches Digital Lottery for Run at Bass Performance Hall

Don't miss your chance to see JAGGED LITTLE PILL at Bass Performance Hall! Learn how to enter the digital lottery for a shot at discounted tickets. Find out all the details and increase your chances of winning.

From This Author - BWW Awards

Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld South Dakota AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards

Videos

Relive the Final Days of MAMMA MIA! on Broadway Video
Relive the Final Days of MAMMA MIA! on Broadway
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Cara Mentzel to Write Their Book Video
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Cara Mentzel to Write Their Book
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education Video
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education
View all Videos

Dallas SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Sandlot 30th Anniversary Cast Event
Majestic Theater (9/27-9/27)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now!
AT&T Performing Arts Center (12/14-7/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The SpongeBob Musical
Plaza Theatre Company (9/15-10/14)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS
Dallas Childrens Theater (11/25-12/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Calendar Girls
Lubbock Community Theatre (2/09-2/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# LCT Stages presents Tinker Bell
Lubbock Community Theatre (9/29-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Story
Art Centre Theatre (12/01-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peter and the Starcatcher
Artisan Center Theater (10/25-11/16)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bye Bye Birdie Youth Edition
Artisan Center Theater (3/08-3/30)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Smoke on the Mountain
Artisan Center Theater (8/02-8/24)CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You