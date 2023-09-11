Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!
Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards.
The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.
After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!
This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia.
Videos
|The Sandlot 30th Anniversary Cast Event
Majestic Theater (9/27-9/27) CAST
|Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now!
AT&T Performing Arts Center (12/14-7/20)
|The SpongeBob Musical
Plaza Theatre Company (9/15-10/14)
|A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS
Dallas Childrens Theater (11/25-12/23)
|Calendar Girls
Lubbock Community Theatre (2/09-2/18)
|LCT Stages presents Tinker Bell
Lubbock Community Theatre (9/29-10/01)
|A Christmas Story
Art Centre Theatre (12/01-12/17)
|Peter and the Starcatcher
Artisan Center Theater (10/25-11/16)CAST
|Bye Bye Birdie Youth Edition
Artisan Center Theater (3/08-3/30)CAST
|Smoke on the Mountain
Artisan Center Theater (8/02-8/24)CAST
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
