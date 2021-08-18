Miz Cracker Returns To The Road In 2022

Miz Cracker announced the relaunch of her US tour, She's a Woman, presented by Obsessed powered by Five Senses Reeling. The tour will kick off January 30 in Los Angeles, CA, with 20 additional dates ending in Austin, TX. A complete list of tour dates and venues is below.

"I can't wait to tour America with my brand new show, She's a Woman," said Miz Cracker. "I'm so excited to see people in person after months alone. It's been too long since I've hit the stage, and I can't wait to tell my most personal, ridiculous stories while looking right in your eyes! To fans and friends alike, join me for this once in a lifetime experience."

In her one-woman show, She's a Woman, drag queen and comedienne Miz Cracker presents a full hour of standup and music, discussing everything from dating and dieting to Covid and global calamity. With her signature brand of cheerful pessimism, she tells stories about her bizarre childhood, her vices, her worst mistakes-and how she somehow managed to survive it all. Embracing a message of self-acceptance-not necessarily self-love-She's a Woman is a show for anyone who loves not loving life.

A limited number of upgrade packages are available for sale each night. The package includes early entry to the venue, an official tour poster autographed by Miz Cracker, an opportunity to shop for exclusive tour merchandise before the general audience, commemorative tour lanyard and laminate, and a photo opportunity with Miz Cracker. These packages are upgrades and do not include a ticket to the show. Tickets must be purchased separately.

Tickets and upgrade packages go on sale Friday, August 20, at noon local time at shesawomantour.com. Ticket prices range from $29 - $79, and upgrade packages are $40 each.

She's a Woman starring Miz Cracker 2022 US tour dates

January 30 - Los Angeles, CA - Dynasty Typewriter

January 31 - Los Angeles, CA - Dynasty Typewriter

February 2 - San Francisco, CA - Alcazar Theatre

February 4 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

February 5 - Seattle, WA - Broadway Performance Hall

February 6 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House

February 8 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

February 11 - Denver, CO - HQ

February 13 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

February 14 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

February 14 - Chicago, IL - Metro

February 17 - Columbus, OH - Lincoln Theatre

February 19 - Buffalo, NY - Shea's 710

February 21 - Boston, MA - Royale

February 23 - Washington, DC - Miracle Theatre

February 25 - Atlanta, GA - Out Front Theatre

February 26 - Birmingham, AL - The Lyric Theatre

February 27 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues New Orleans

March 1 - Dallas, TX - The Kessler Theater

March 2 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater

March 3 - Austin, TX - Emo's Austin

For complete tour and ticketing information, visit http://www.shesawomantour.com/.